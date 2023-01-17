Sydney Sweeney Upgraded Her Ice Rolling Face Routine

Sydney Sweeney swears by ice rolling. The in-demand actor has shared many times that giving her face a good dose of ice is an essential part of her everyday routine. Considering her demanding schedule, frequent travels, and how much makeup she has to wear when she’s working, ice rolling holds many benefits for her. Not only does the actor use it as a pick-me-up, but it’s also a wellness habit, and a way to make her sensitive skin feel nourished. But Sweeney has upgraded her ice-rolling routine recently.

Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO

Sydney Sweeney uses ice rolling to wake her up in the mornings

Since Sweeney doesn’t drink coffee (or any beverage other than water), she can’t rely on caffeine to keep her awake. Instead, she uses sugar as a way to keep her energy up. In a pinch, she’s also known to rely on ice rolling to perk her up in the mornings. In an April 2022 interview with Allure, the Euphoria actor got candid about her morning routine.

“I ice roll,” Sweeney declared while doing the gesture on camera. “And if you see me ever driving to set like this, it’s ’cause it’s an early call time. So, I bring this everywhere I go. It’s just an ice roller, I got off of Amazon, and I live by it. It just wakes me up. I feel like it makes my skin feel good and takes away any puffiness. And I just, literally, ice roll. I could do this for a really long time. I make sure I get both sides and my jawline. And I just leave this in my freezer. I have multiple in my freezer, just in case I leave one on set, and I put one on set in my trailer refrigerator.”

The actor recently upgraded her skincare routine

But Sweeney’s ice-rolling routine seems to have gotten an upgrade in the nine months since. In a new interview with Allure, the Emmy-nominated actor shared that she has now added aloe to her ice-rolling routine. The MMA fighter buys organic aloe gel and mixes it with water before freezing it and applying it to her face. “I have this cool little cube thing that looks like a ball,” Sweeney shared. “You mix the aloe with water and put it inside, then freeze it. I like to do a cold ice massage on my face in the morning.”

Every product Cassie Howard used in her 4 AM beauty routine belonged to Sweeney

Sweeney’s love of ice rolling has even bled into some of her characters. Euphoria fans won’t soon forget Cassie’s early morning daily routine that she utilized to try to impress Nate Jacobs. Turns out, Sweeney is to thank for all the products that her character used on the show. “You might have seen Cassie do this on her crazy 4:00 AM beauty routine,” Sweeney shared while ice rolling. “It’s because those products were actually my products that I brought from home, and I went crazy with them. This is the actual ice roller I used in the show. It’s a very popular ice roller.”