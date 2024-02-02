1 of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters once reflected on the feature that convinced her that she wasn’t cut out for Hollywood.

Sylvester Stallone’s three young daughters were once convinced that acting wasn’t a talent they were born with. And one of the daughters felt she found this out the hard way.

Sylvester Stallone’s daughters didn’t think they’d be good actors

Sylvester Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sophia Stallone, Scarlet Stallone, Jennifer Flavin | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Stallone’s three daughters didn’t see themselves following in their father’s footsteps. Growing up, the trio seemed to dedicate more time to their education instead of the entertainment industry. Currently, Stallone’s oldest daughter Sophia runs a digital bookclub and co-hosts the podcast Unwaxed with her sister Sistine. Meanwhile, Sistine also graduated college and followed in her mother Jennifer Flavin’s footsteps by dabbling in modeling.

Stallone’s youngest daughter Scarlet furthered her education by graduating high school.

Although none of his daughters planned to get into acting when they were younger, they did experiment with it from time to time. But in a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sophia concluded that their father’s acting chops weren’t hereditary.

“I don’t think any of us have the acting gene,” she said.

At the time, Scarlet might’ve agreed with this assessment. She confided that she’d already tried her hand in acting at a very young age for the film Reach Me. She didn’t enjoy the experience.

“I literally just had to say one tiny line, and they had to cut that in half!” she said. “It was pretty humiliating.”

In a 2019 interview with Variety, Sistine also confided she didn’t think the ability to act was something acquired.

“I still think acting is something that you’re born with and I think the greatest actors today, they don’t need training, it comes naturally to them. It’s like being a naturally good singer….I don’t think that’s me at all,” she said.

Sistine Stallone was cast in a movie with Jamie Foxx’s daughter

Another reason why Sistine was so reluctant to act was because of the large shadow her father’s career already cast.

“Growing up in a family with such an iconic actor, the last thing I wanted to do was act because that was all that was essentially discussed that in my household and I was like, ‘Anything else, I’ll try anything else that I want to do,’” she said.

But it seems perspective might’ve changed over the years, as Sistine would further her acting career. She was cast in the feature 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, which was a survivalist horror film. She went through a traditional audition for the film, and even though she won the role, Sistine didn’t expect to be cast.

“I went into acting, not expecting to book a role, [but] just to make myself uncomfortable and do something a little bit different for myself,” she recalled. “I never thought it was something that I would do, ever.”

She’d end up collaborating with Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corrine Foxx in the feature, which put Sistine more at ease.

“Knowing that she was going to be doing the film with me was such a relief,” she said. “It was really, really nice to have a familiar face.”

1 of Sylvester Stallone’s daughter was cast in ‘Tula King’

Meanwhile, Scarlet didn’t seem to let her experiences in Reach Me further discourage her acting career. Scarlet had a small role in Stallone’s hit series Tulsa King as a barista. Despite Scarlet’s prior concerns, her father felt she was a natural in front of the camera.

“Some people are diminished by the camera, some people are enhanced by it,” he told USA Today not too long ago. “There’s a thing she has with the camera, even with still shots, that is unique. All my daughters are beautiful, and they all have their specialties. But Scarlet is the one who’s most adamant about pursuing the job of a wondering dramaturge.”

The Rocky star also confided that he most likely wouldn’t have let Scarlet in the film industry if he didn’t have what it took.

“Because I know what it’s like. I’ve worked with enough actors to know when it’s not their chosen profession. You just know instantly,” he added.