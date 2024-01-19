Sylvester Stallone was looking forward to showing fans how entertaining his family was in the reality show ‘The Family Stallone’.

Sylvester Stallone recently welcomed audiences into his home with his reality series The Family Stallone. The actor shared that he enjoyed the experience well enough, even though he might not have come out of it looking his best.

Why Sylvester Stallone agreed to do ‘The Family Stallone’

Sylvester Stallone, Sistine Stallone; Scarlet Stallone; Sophia Stallone and Jennifer Flavin | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Stallone shared a more personal side with his fans in The Family Stallone. The Paramount + streaming show follows the real-life adventures of Stallone and his family, which include his three children Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. His wife Jennifer Flavin, who he was having some deep marital issues with, would also feature on the show.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Stallone addressed his reasons for doing the reality show. Some questioned Stallone’s idea to dabble in the genre, wondering if the star needed the money. But Stallone explained that finances had nothing to do with his decision.

“People go, ‘Why are you doing it, man? Have you hit bottom?’ I go, ‘No, you fool.’ I’m doing it because I love them and this is the ultimate home movie. I don’t want to do it when I’m at the bottom. We’re definitely not doing it for the money, we’re going it for the companionship. And I want you to see how crazy it is living with all females,” he said.

Stallone also quipped that the show did right by his daughters, although he might’ve come out of the series looking worse.

“The girls come out fantastic, I come out as a moron,” Stallone said.

Which one of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters had the hardest time on the show?

Stallone’s reality show was an exciting opportunity for the whole clan. But out of all of his daughters, his youngest child Scarlet confided that she was the newest to the spotlight. Sophia and Sistine, both 27 and 25 respectively, already dabbled in the entertainment industry with their fashion careers. The pair also had a bit more experience with fame thanks to their podcast. But Scarlet is still a college student. Although, she did have a brief role in Tulsa King.

“It was, it was really hard because we’re not growing up in the spotlight, so having to be so raw and so honest, especially in front of the camera, was a big step,” Scarlet told Collider. “Especially for me because they have their podcast, so they’re kind of used to it. But it was really hard for me at first.”

Flavin shared, however, that the show wouldn’t have happened if everyone else wasn’t on board.

“There’s no, really, wallflowers in our family, so it wasn’t that hard. If there was someone in our family that definitely didn’t want to do it, then I would honor that, but everybody was excited to be a part of it because we have a lot of funny stories,” she said.

Sylvester Stallone joked that he planned on making season 2 of ‘The Family Stallone’ more cinematic

Stallone also revealed during the interview that his family is heavily involved in the editing process of the show.

“I’m a big editing aficionado, and the family has to get into the editing room so everyone’s on the same page,” he said. “Quite often you have an editor, they’re not with the family, and they’ll put things in they think are interesting, and they just don’t work for us. Also, when you’re on the set, after a while, the girls, they start to know what works for them and what doesn’t – ‘This angle doesn’t work, this lighting is kind of harsh.’ Eventually, everyone finds their own style, I think the crew itself falls into that groove, and everything is copacetic after that.”

But Stallone’s instincts as a director kicked in several times while filming the show, which his daughter poked fun at.

“Sometimes he can’t help himself, he comes out when we’re just shooting a scene, he turns into director Sly and he goes, ‘The lighting, it has to be facing me,’” Scarlet said.

His wife Flavin also joined in on joking about her husband’s behavior.

“’Shouldn’t it be in a long lens,’” Flavin said, mocking Stallone. “‘And shouldn’t you be looking over the shoulder?’ And I’m like, ‘It’s a reality show! They can be looking anywhere!’”

But Stallone explained that he couldn’t help himself, and he planned on making the next season of the show look like a movie.

“Thank you. I think that’s also important that the next season, hopefully, will make it even more cinematic,” he said.

His daughter imagined what that would look like.

“Like with explosions and stuff? I get hit by a plane,” Sophia said.