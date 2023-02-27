Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Reveal How Christina Hall Reacted to Their Baby’s Birth

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa just announced the birth of their first baby together, and the Flip or Flop star revealed how his ex-wife, Christina Hall, reacted to the news. Here’s what Tarek said about Christina and hitting “rock bottom” during their divorce, and how he feels now that his first child with the Selling Sunset star has arrived.

(L-R) Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Christina Hall | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa shared Christina Hall’s reaction to their baby news

Heather and Tarek’s first baby together was born on Jan. 31. They named their son Tristan after the Selling Sunset star’s father’s middle name and the moniker that Tarek was almost given. Tristan is Heather’s first child and Tarek’s third: he shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

“Christina congratulated us, of course, and she’s very happy for us,” Tarek told Us Weekly on Feb. 15 in a joint interview with Heather. “When it comes to gifts, we got so many gifts. I was actually surprised… It was really, really nice.”

The couple previously told the publication in December 2022 that they have a “good relationship” with the HGTV star. “Communication is important and honestly, we were talking about this earlier, it’s so nice to have a good relationship with the other parent because everyone’s happier, the kids are happier, it’s just been incredible,” Heather said. “We have them 50/50. So, at our house, I’m mom to them and then they have their mom, and me and her communicate well, and we talk almost every single day about the kids and it’s just important. We’re raising good humans.”

Tarek El Moussa revealed that he hit ‘rock bottom’ during his divorce from Christina Hall

In a Feb. 25 interview with Fox News, Tarek said he had to do “a lot of work” on himself following his divorce from Christina.

“You know, hitting rock bottom in 2016, when my ex-wife decided that she wanted to end things, you know, that’s that’s when I had to dig deep and really figure out who I was and who I wanted to be and where I wanted to go and how I was going to get there,” he shared. “So, I did a lot of work on myself to get to where I am today.”

After the birth of his first baby with Heather, Tarek said he is the happiest he has ever been, and Tristan brings “so much joy” into their lives.

“I honestly, I mean, this is the happiest, hands down, the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” he said. “You know, I love being in my forties. I love being established. I love my family. I love my wife. I love my kids. Like, I couldn’t be happier, and that’s the truth.”

The HGTV star did not publicly congratulate the couple for their baby news

Tarek and Heather announced their baby’s birth via matching Instagram posts. “Our baby boy is here [white heart emoji] 1.31.23,” the couple captioned a photo of their hands wrapped around the newborn. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy [red heart emoji].”

The reality TV stars’ friends and fans flooded the comments section to congratulate them. Even Christina’s ex-husband Ant Anstead, whom the HGTV star married after her divorce from Tarek, left a sweet message for the couple.

Christina never publicly congratulated the couple. She also did not leave a comment when Heather and Tarek announced the pregnancy in July 2022.

However, based on Tarek and Heather’s recent remarks, the exes are getting along well and co-parenting their children, despite what fans may or may not see on social media.

As Christina’s new husband, Josh Hall, wrote in his Instagram bio: “Social media: Where everyone gets a platform to share precisely what they want, create what they want and guide people to believe what they want.”