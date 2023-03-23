What TCM Movies to Watch March 24-26: Turner Classic Movies Perfect for the Weekend

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) offers a wide assortment of movies from the past that strikes nostalgia. However, there are also plenty of gems that allow audiences to discover other oldies to fill in their cinematic blindspots. Looking for something to watch this weekend between March 24-26? Here’s a look at the upcoming programming.

Friday, March 24

Jean-Pierre Léaud as Antoine Doinel | John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Starting just after midnight Eastern Standard Time, the TCM movies officially kick off the ending of the week in a big way. Ranging from the Oscar-nominated Mutiny on the Bounty from 1962 to the four-time Oscar-winning Network, there’s a little something for all viewers.

The notable standouts here are The 400 Blows, Diner, Dr. Strangelove, and Network.

The 400 Blows (1959) – 12:30 a.m. EST

Diner (1982) – 2:30 a.m. EST

Metropolitan (1990) – 4:30 a.m. EST

The Sea Wolf (1941) – 6:15 a.m. EST

Plymouth Adventure (1952) – 8:15 a.m. EST

All the Brothers Were Valiant (1953) – 10:15 a.m. EST

Ship of Fools (1965) – 12:00 p.m. EST

Captains Courageous (1937) – 2:45 p.m. EST

Mutiny on the Bounty (1962) – 4:45 p.m. EST

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) – 8:00 p.m. EST

Network (1976) – 9:45 p.m. EST

Saturday, March 25

Charlie Chaplin as Hynkel – Dictator of Tomania | Getty Images

The second night of TCM movies on Saturday, March 25, includes another array of classics. This time, there are a couple of Best Picture Oscar winners, including The Great Ziegfeld, Patton, and The Last Emperor.

The Great Dictator, The Producers, The Player, and Patton are the best films on this day’s program. From one of Charlie Chaplins’ greatest works to Franklin J. Schaffner’s Best Picture-winning film, Patton, there are significant historical works that are even worth re-exploring for those who have already seen them.

The Great Dictator (1940) – 12:00 a.m. EST

The Producers (1967) – 2:15 a.m. EST

The Player (1992) – 3:45 a.m. EST

Disraeli (1929) – 6:00 a.m. EST

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) – 7:30 a.m. EST

Sergeant York (1941) – 10:30 a.m. EST

Lust for Life (1956) – 1:00 p.m. EST

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) – 3:15 p.m. EST

The Glenn Miller Story (1954) – 5:45 p.m. EST

Patton (1970) – 8:00 p.m. EST

The Last Emperor (1987) – 11:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, March 26

L-R: Bette Davis as Margo and Anne Baxter as Eve | Getty Images

Sunday, March 26, provides some of the very best TCM movies of the entire weekend. It has several more Best Picture winners, but there’s enough high quality here to keep audiences in front of their screen all day for those desiring a lazy Sunday.

The most worthwhile contributions are The Champ, Grand Hotel, Citizen Kane, How Green Was My Valley, The Lost Weekend, On Golden Pond, and All About Eve.