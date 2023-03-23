What TCM Movies to Watch March 24-26: Turner Classic Movies Perfect for the Weekend
Turner Classic Movies (TCM) offers a wide assortment of movies from the past that strikes nostalgia. However, there are also plenty of gems that allow audiences to discover other oldies to fill in their cinematic blindspots. Looking for something to watch this weekend between March 24-26? Here’s a look at the upcoming programming.
Friday, March 24
Starting just after midnight Eastern Standard Time, the TCM movies officially kick off the ending of the week in a big way. Ranging from the Oscar-nominated Mutiny on the Bounty from 1962 to the four-time Oscar-winning Network, there’s a little something for all viewers.
The notable standouts here are The 400 Blows, Diner, Dr. Strangelove, and Network.
- The 400 Blows (1959) – 12:30 a.m. EST
- Diner (1982) – 2:30 a.m. EST
- Metropolitan (1990) – 4:30 a.m. EST
- The Sea Wolf (1941) – 6:15 a.m. EST
- Plymouth Adventure (1952) – 8:15 a.m. EST
- All the Brothers Were Valiant (1953) – 10:15 a.m. EST
- Ship of Fools (1965) – 12:00 p.m. EST
- Captains Courageous (1937) – 2:45 p.m. EST
- Mutiny on the Bounty (1962) – 4:45 p.m. EST
- Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) – 8:00 p.m. EST
- Network (1976) – 9:45 p.m. EST
Saturday, March 25
The second night of TCM movies on Saturday, March 25, includes another array of classics. This time, there are a couple of Best Picture Oscar winners, including The Great Ziegfeld, Patton, and The Last Emperor.
The Great Dictator, The Producers, The Player, and Patton are the best films on this day’s program. From one of Charlie Chaplins’ greatest works to Franklin J. Schaffner’s Best Picture-winning film, Patton, there are significant historical works that are even worth re-exploring for those who have already seen them.
- The Great Dictator (1940) – 12:00 a.m. EST
- The Producers (1967) – 2:15 a.m. EST
- The Player (1992) – 3:45 a.m. EST
- Disraeli (1929) – 6:00 a.m. EST
- The Great Ziegfeld (1936) – 7:30 a.m. EST
- Sergeant York (1941) – 10:30 a.m. EST
- Lust for Life (1956) – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) – 3:15 p.m. EST
- The Glenn Miller Story (1954) – 5:45 p.m. EST
- Patton (1970) – 8:00 p.m. EST
- The Last Emperor (1987) – 11:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, March 26
Sunday, March 26, provides some of the very best TCM movies of the entire weekend. It has several more Best Picture winners, but there’s enough high quality here to keep audiences in front of their screen all day for those desiring a lazy Sunday.
The most worthwhile contributions are The Champ, Grand Hotel, Citizen Kane, How Green Was My Valley, The Lost Weekend, On Golden Pond, and All About Eve.
- Love Me or Leave Me (1955) – 2:00 a.m. EST
- The Life of Emile Zola (1937) – 4:15 a.m. EST
- The Champ (1931) – 6:15 a.m. EST
- Grand Hotel (1932) – 7:45 a.m. EST
- Jezebel (1938) – 9:45 a.m. EST
- Citizen Kane (1941) – 11:30 a.m. EST
- How Green Was My Valley (1941) – 1:45 p.m. EST
- The Lost Weekend (1945) – 4:00 p.m. EST
- On Golden Pond (1981) – 6:00 p.m. EST
- All About Eve (1950) – 8:00 p.m. EST
- Sophie’s Choice (1982) – 10:30 p.m. EST