‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Reveals He ‘Genuinely’ Didn’t Think Anyone Would Watch the Show

“He’s here! He’s there! He’s every f***ing where!” This chant is used to greet the fictional Roy Kent in Apple TV‘s hit show Ted Lasso. However, these days it could also be used to describe Roy’s real-life counterpart Brett Goldstein, whose fame has skyrocketed thanks to his appearance as the foul-mouthed but lovable footballer.

Ted Lasso has been a critical part of Goldstein’s career. However, it’s entertaining to know he didn’t have much hope for its success at first.

Roy Kent is a fan-favorite ‘Ted Lasso’ character

Brett Goldstein attends a SAG-AFTRA event I Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Ted Lasso follows a Midwestern American football coach on his journey across the pond to lead an English soccer team. While Ted knows little about the country he’s living in or the sport he’s supposedly guiding professional players through, he knows a lot about life. Lasso’s heartfelt lessons of kindness resonate both with the characters on the screen and fans watching along at home.

The show has been lauded for its meaningful exploration of mental health issues and for tackling toxic masculinity with finesse. A major part of that deconstruction rests on the shoulders of Goldstein, who is also a writer on the show. In an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air, Goldstein explained how Roy helps break down stereotypes about men’s emotional accessibility. “Men, traditionally aren’t great about looking each other in the eye and talking about their feelings. I think sport is there so men can say ‘I love you’ without saying ‘I love you.'”

Roy’s gruff character may have a standoffish personality, but he is also deeply empathetic and puts in the work to address his own flaws. Fans love him for it!

Brett Goldstein surprised by ‘Ted Lasso’ success

Speaking with BBC 1, Goldstein revealed a somewhat shocking confession: he didn’t expect the show to be a success at all. He sent an audition tape to Bill Lawrence, and the rest was history. “Or they just couldn’t be bothered to keep looking!” Goldstein joked.

Goldstein admits that much of the show’s success is surreal to him because “Genuinely we thought no one would watch this show.” He goes on to explain, “I really mean that. That isn’t like being humble. Me and Jason [Sudeikis] on the last day of Season 1 were like, ‘Well, no one will probably watch it, but we had a nice time!'”

Obviously, their predictions were way off, and the show has exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Season 3 may be the last for ‘Ted Lasso’

Jason Sudeikis confirms 'Ted Lasso' S3 is the final season



'The idea was to do three years, and that's how we went about writing it'



(via @VanityFair | https://t.co/87nlsVRzOP) pic.twitter.com/QoT2E1ugGR — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 8, 2023

The third season of Ted Lasso will be its last. Creator Bill Lawrence promises it will deliver an “awesome” send-off. Despite the creators’ insistence that three seasons was always the planned trajectory for the show, there have been some hints that the beloved cast of characters could live on.

Even star Jason Sudeikis got in on the spin-off speculation. “The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely,” Sudeikis explained. However, he went on to say, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.” Perhaps by the time season 3 wraps up, fans will feel more satisfied with the show’s conclusion.