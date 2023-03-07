‘Ted Lasso’ Spin-Offs: Jason Sudeikis Teases Ways It Could Happen

Ted Lasso is entering its last season, if the creators stick to their guns. Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein have individually said they are writing Ted Lasso Season 3 as the end of the story, although Bill Lawrence has been a bit more open ended. That may be the end for Ted (Sudeikis), but Sudeikis recently hinted at Ted Lasso spin-offs.

Sudeikis spoke with Deadline on March 6 ahead of Ted Lasso Season 3. He stuck to the notion that Season 3 would be the end, but did not rule out spinoffs starring other characters. Ted Lasso returns March 15 on Apple TV+.

Who could star in a ‘Ted Lasso’ spinoff

The show is named after Ted because he was the American football coach who moved to London to coach soccer. But, after three seasons, we know lots of other characters at AFC Richmond. Hannah Waddingham has won an Emmy for playing team owner Rebecca. Juno Temple steals scenes as Keeley. Brett Goldstein could continue playing Roy Kent, if his Marvel career doesn’t keep him occupied.

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” Sudeikis told Deadline. “I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

‘Ted Lasso’ spin-offs don’t need to air on Apple

Ted Lasso has been Apple TV+’s biggest hit and most acclaimed series. So they would presumably want more Ted Lasso, even if it’s a spin-off. But, Sudeikis joked that a Ted Lasso spin-off could take different forms.

I love days like 3.3. It’s like livin’ in a Wes Anderson movie. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) March 3, 2023

“I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis joked. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering.”

Jason Sudeikis hopes you agree

After the season 2 finale, Sudeikis understands that Ted Lasso fans want more. Nate (Nick Mohammed) just left AFC Richmond for West Ham. Keeley just started her own business. AFC Richmond has been demoted to the Championship league. Sudeikis hopes that by the time fans get to the end of Ted Lasso Season 3, they will be satisfied.

“Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’” Sudeikis said. “But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”