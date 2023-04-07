‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis Was Shocked to Recieve This Celebrity Fan Letter

Ted Lasso came out of nowhere in 2020 and blew fans away. The show became an undercover hit and earned fans of all ages, lifestyles, and interests. The series is a passion project for Jason Sudeikis and has earned major critical acclaim. Many celebrities are also big fans of the series, including iconic voice actor Frank Oz. In a recent panel interview, Sudeikis opened up about how he learned Oz was a fan, admitting that he was truly shocked to receive a letter from the actor.

The third season of ‘Ted Lasso’ is now streaming on Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis at SiriusXM Studios I Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ted Lasso follows the misadventures of a folksy American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team. Even though the team behind his hiring hoped that Ted’s mission would be a failure, his approach becomes shockingly successful. His optimistic attitude soon inspires his team to new heights.

The third season of Ted Lasso recently debuted on Apple TV+. Fan and critical response has been overwhelmingly positive, proving that Sudeikis and company haven’t missed a beat. Fans should soak it in, since this third season might be the last one. As Sudeikis told Deadline, as reported by Town & Country, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering.”

Jason Sudeikis revealed that Frank Oz is a fan of ‘Ted Lasso’

Sudeikis’s show has found a foothold with celebrities as well as “regular” fans. Over the past several years, lots of celebrities have interacted with the Ted Lasso official Twitter account, including Ryan Reynolds, Drew Barrymore, Reba McEntire, and Pearl Jam. According to Mashable, many of these stars have posted about shout-outs that they’ve received on Ted Lasso, taking time to share their affinity for the show in the process.

“We got a real nice letter from Frank Oz,” Lasso said in a panel interview with Variety. “Like a real nice, typed-up letter. Of course, Frank Oz would do that. That was a doozy. I mean, you’re talking, that’s not just Frank Oz, that’s Miss Piggy and Yoda…but then also Frank Oz. Yeah, that was something else.”

What are critics saying about the newest season of ‘Ted Lasso’?

WATCH: The cast of 'Ted Lasso' visited the White House to discuss the importance of mental health pic.twitter.com/0pwpH3QoJ9 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2023

The third season of Ted Lasso is a big hit with critics, with an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. “The show’s humor hasn’t skipped a beat,” one review reads. “There are fantastic deep-cut pop culture references, Roy Kent outbursts, and Ted Lasso quips. These characters are still rooted in the traits that you’ve come to love and adore.” Another says “‘Ted Lasso’ is an endearing kind of puzzle box, it is as comforting as a daily affirmation but challenging in its complexity.”

Many critics called out the excellent performances given by the cast, and the way the show can tenderly deal with tough themes, even as it dishes out big laughs. If this does turn out to be the finals season of Ted Lasso, the fan-favorite series will certainly go out with a bang. Season 3 of Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+.