‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein May Appear on ‘Shrinking’ Season 2: ‘It’s Certainly Possible’

Brett Goldstein has become a familiar face to TV viewers in recent years thanks to his role in the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. However, he is more than just an actor, having also made a name for himself as a writer, producer, and comedian. One of Goldstein’s most recent projects is Shrinking, a comedy-drama series he executive produces for Apple TV+. The show’s first season premiered in January, and the critical response has been positive. As the show gears up for its second season, fans eagerly anticipate whether Goldstein will also appear in front of the camera.

Brett has become an award-winning actor and writer

Goldstein’s career in entertainment began as a stand-up comedian and has since gone on to become a multi-talented performer. He has appeared in various TV shows and movies, including Superbob, Drifters, and Adult Life Skills.

However, it was his role in Ted Lasso that really put him on the map. In the series, he plays Roy Kent, a gruff former footballer who becomes a coach for AFC Richmond. His portrayal of the character has earned him a legion of fans and two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

In addition to his acting work, Goldstein has been making waves as a writer and producer. He has written for several films and TV shows, including Catherine Tate’s Nan, The Nan Movie, and the six-part science fiction anthology series Soulmates.

Goldstein’s most recent work is the comedy series Shrinking, which stars Jason Segel as Jimmy, a therapist who, in the midst of his own grief, starts telling his patients exactly what to do.

Brett Goldstein may appear on ‘Shrinking’ Season 2

As an executive producer of Shrinking, Goldstein has been quite instrumental in developing the show. And after a well-received first season, the comedy series was officially renewed for a second season on March 9, 2023.

Goldstein recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. When asked about the possibility of appearing in front of the camera for Shrinking Season 2, the actor revealed that it’s “certainly possible.”

“It’s possible as long as it makes sense,” he said. “I’m slightly wary of just forcing myself into it because I want to hang out with Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.”

Shrinking fans are certainly hoping that Goldstein does make an appearance in Season 2. Given his talent as an actor, it’s easy to see how he could be a valuable addition to the cast. And with the success of Ted Lasso behind him, he has become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Reaction to ‘Shrinking’ Season 1 has been quite positive

“Though Shrinking stands alone from Ted Lasso story-wise, the shows share the same heartening vibes, keep us laughing, aim to destigmatize grief, and celebrate the small steps people take to live with and overcome it.”#Shrinking premieres this Friday.https://t.co/z8ADGrQaFG — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 23, 2023

The first season of Shrinking has been met with positive reviews from both audiences and critics. Many have praised the series for its portrayal of mental health and its use of humor to tackle serious topics. The show has also received praise for its strong performances, particularly from Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.

One fan who really loved the show tweeted: “Shrinking is giddy fun while exploring the fragile connections between family, friends, coworkers, & patients. Harrison Ford is a revelation as cranky Paul, but the entire cast shines, particularly J Williams, L Maxwell & L Tennie. Can’t wait for Season 2!”

Another enthusiastic fan tweeted: “Shrinking @AppleTV This heartwarming, uplifting comedy featuring outstanding writing and an all-star cast is hilariously laugh-out-loud funny! We flew through Season 1 much too quickly and can’t wait for season 2!”

Shrinking has been a strong addition to Apple TV’s original programming lineup. And now that Goldstein could be joining the cast, we are more than looking forward to Season 2.