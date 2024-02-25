Jenelle Evans' marital troubles might be headline news right now, but there is drama brewing with her sister, too. Jenelle actually has two siblings.

Jenelle Evans is making serious waves on social media. The former Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t been a reality TV personality since 2019, but her legal drama, relationship woes, and family feuds have kept her in the headlines. While her epic battles with her mother, Barbara Evans, are legendary, little is known about her extended family. While it would be easy to assume Jenelle is an only child, she is not. Jenelle Evans is actually the second of three children born to Barbara Evans and Robert Evans; right now, one of her siblings is speaking out against her.

Jenelle Evans has an older sister

The older sister of Jenelle Evans is the sibling Teen Mom 2 fans know the most about. Ashleigh briefly appeared on the reality TV series during its early seasons. Ashleigh, who is older than Jenelle, has recently revealed that she’s had no contact with her younger sister for nearly a decade. It doesn’t look like she’s interested in changing that anytime soon.

Ashleigh has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years. Still, following a series of inflammatory posts by Jenelle regarding their mother, she opted to speak out on TikTok. In a video that has since been removed from the platform, Ashleigh noted that having Jenelle Evans as a sibling has been “embarrassing.” She even said she’s stayed off of social media because of her sister.

She said their mother, Barbara Evans, has been deeply hurt by Jenelle and is “done” with her now that she no longer has custody of Jenelle’s eldest child, Jace Evans. Ashleigh has three children herself. It does not appear that she has a relationship with Jenelle’s two youngest children. Kaiser Griffith, 9, and Ensley Eason, 7 were born around the time she went no contact.

The former TV personality also has a brother

While Jenelle’s feud with her sister, Ashleigh, has been pretty public, very little is known about her younger brother, Colin. Colin is the youngest of three, meaning he was still a minor when Jenelle welcomed Jace Evans in 2009.

Despite living in the home Jace shared with Barbara Evans for years, Colin never appeared on Teen Mom 2. His personal life has been largely kept out of discussions. Jenelle has levied some accusations against her brother, claiming mental health struggles make him “dangerous.” Radar Online claims Colin Evans has been arrested in the past. Nothing recent regarding the mysterious Evans’ sibling has come to light.

It is unclear if Colin has any interactions with Jenelle, her husband, David Eason, or his niece and nephews. Still, it seems unlikely based on Jenelle’s interactions with the rest of her family.