Jenelle Evans has had a lot of romances that played out on Teen Mom 2. While all of them are memorable for their own reasons, fans of the franchise largely agree that her relationship with Kieffer Delp gave rise to some of her most iconic relationship moments. The pair parted ways for good in September 2012. Nearly 12 years later, we can’t help but wonder where Kieffer is.

When did Kieffer and Jenelle meet?

David Eason is the Jenelle Evans ex that fans know the most about, but he’s hardly the most iconic. That accolade goes to Jenelle’s first on-screen boyfriend, Kieffer Delp. Evans and Delp reportedly met at a beach party when they were barely adults in 2010. He appeared in several seasons of Teen Mom 2 and was central to several epic fights between Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans. His green hoodie, the clothing item he wore frequently enough to get fans talking, is legendary.

The duo dated on and off for years, with Evans reigniting her romance with Delp every time she broke up with someone. The pair were together from 2010 until the summer of 2011 when they broke up, and Evans briefly began dating a man named Josh. Evans was spotted back with Delp after a quick breakup that same year. By 2012, she had moved on to Gary Head but returned to Delp several more times over the years. She was last spotted in his company in 2015, shortly after she split from Nathan Griffith. They didn’t officially rekindle things.

Kieffer Delp spent time in prison

Following his iconic appearance on Teen Mom 2, things got even more unstable for Delp. After his breakup with Evans, Delp appeared to move out of the state of North Carolina. While his whereabouts were unknown for a bit, he turned up in Pennsylvania in 2018. The news was not good.

Kieffer Delp | MTV/YouTube

Delp made headlines when police arrested him for running a meth lab out of his apartment. According to The Trib, he was also charged with possession, intent to distribute drugs, and “risking a catastrophe.” He was found guilty and sentenced to 18 months behind bars. Delp served his sentence and was released in 2020.

His freedom was short-lived. According to several sources, Delp failed to report to his parole officer and subsequently returned to prison for an additional five months in 2021. Delp was arrested once more in 2022 for shoplifting before he fell off the radar. Delp hasn’t updated his Twitter since September 2023, and his Instagram account remains private.