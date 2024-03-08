Divorce rumors surrounded Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra after the new 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3 trailer dropped. Here's how the couple responded.

MTV’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 is almost here, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite couples work through their highs and lows. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been married since 2015, and they’ve proven to be one of MTV’s strongest couples. However, the trailer for the new season of the series shows Tyler threatening to divorce Catelynn over unmet needs.

The ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Season 3 trailer shows Tyler Baltierra threatening to divorce Catelynn Lowell

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 allows Teen Mom fans to see their favorite couples work through their issues in Colombia. While the couples have fun in paradise together, they’re also put through relationship boot camp with Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez. Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell are two original Teen Mom stars who join this season with their husbands.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are known as one of Teen Mom’s power couples. They were originally featured on 16 and Pregnant when Catelynn was pregnant with their first daughter, Carly. Today, they have three additional daughters: Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 4, and Rya, 2. Despite the life they’ve built together since they were teens, the Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 trailer indicates the couple has severe issues.

The new trailer shared by Page Six shows Tyler and Catelynn crying while going through therapy. “You shouldn’t have to suffer like this,” Dr. Dow tells the couple.

In another clip, Tyler yells at Catelynn about unmet needs. “F*** you for making me feel unworthy,” he says. “If I don’t get my needs met, we’re divorced.”

Catelynn Lowell posted a photo to dispel the rumors

Fans worried about Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s marriage after the Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 trailer dropped. However, Catelynn seemed to dispel any divorce rumors with an Instagram post. On March 5, 2024, she posted a photo of her and Tyler in a gondola. The post included a clip of Tyler paddling the gondola while Catelynn sat in the front and took the video.

“Beyond BLESSED to call you mine!!” Catelynn captioned the post. “No, seriously, when I look at my life, you are a gift and gave me so much in this crazy world! Thank you for loving me the way you do and being my rock! I love you!!! @tylerbaltierramtv I couldn’t have wished for a better partner and baby daddy.”

Tyler commented on the post. “Babe, If anyone is a gift in this life … it is YOU!” he wrote with a heart-eyes smiley face emoji. “I love you beyond measure!”

Dr. Mike Dow from Family Reunion commented on the post as well. “Real,” he wrote with a heart emoji.

The couple hit a rough patch in the past

Years before Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell filmed Teen Mom: Family Reunion, MTV caught them going through rough patches in their marriage. The couple discussed their problems in Teen Mom OG.

At the time, Catelynn returned from a lengthy rehab stay. The couple’s therapist asked them to complete a questionnaire to evaluate their marriage. Catelynn wasn’t happy about the questionnaire, but she eventually finished it.

“What are some of the issues that you want us to work on?” she asked Tyler, according to People.

“I guess just communication,” he said. “And keeping each other accountable. If we make a plan or want to do something, make them accountable for something.”

Tyler added that he wanted Catelynn to do more “self-reflection” in their marriage. “I think a part of it is also being scared to open up all those old wounds and s***,” he said. “I’m not trying to use that as an excuse at all, but it’s just hard, I guess, when you have a lot of trauma stuff to work through.” He admitted to not feeling happy in the marriage, though Catelynn said she felt happy with where they were at.

“Life isn’t peaches and cream, that’s for sure,” Catelynn said. “I mean, for God’s sake, we were 16 when we gave away our own flesh and blood, and we f***ing made it through that s***. I always said if we can make it through that we can make it through anything.”

