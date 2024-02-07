MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant brought Kayla Sessler’s story to the forefront. The mom of two is known for her previous engagement to Luke Davis, but now, she has a new man in her life, Ryan Leigh. Kayla recently announced that she’s expecting her third baby (and first baby with her new boyfriend). Here’s the announcement she made and what fans are talking about.

‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ star Kayla Sessler announced her pregnancy with her 3rd child

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans know all about Kayla Sessler’s past. She had her son, Izaiah Cole Sessler, in September 2017 with her ex-boyfriend, Stephan Alexander. Then, she had her daughter, Ariah Jordynn Davis, in August 2019 with her then-boyfriend, Luke Davis. Now, she’s dating Ryan Leigh and announced her third pregnancy with the new guy on Instagram.

She posted a photo to Instagram on Feb. 6, 2024, of her and Ryan posing with her baby bump. Ryan has his hands cradled around her belly as he kisses her forehead. “Made with love,” the post reads.

Sources told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Kayla is due in March 2024, which means she was pregnant while filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion. The producers allegedly knew that Kayla was pregnant during filming, and her pregnancy will likely be revealed during season 3 of the show.

Kayla added a link to her YouTube channel on her Instagram Stories. She noted that she’ll include more content about her pregnancy and upcoming newborn on the channel.

Kayla Sessler answered fan questions about her boyfriend, Ryan Leigh

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans want to hear more about Kayla Sessler’s current pregnancy. And they also want to know more about her boyfriend, Ryan Leigh. Kayla uploaded a video to YouTube answering fan questions in January 2024, and she explained that she’s been dating Ryan for over a year.

“It just seems so new to you guys because we just announced on social media a few months ago,” Kayla explained. “But that was my decision. It was really important to me that I could enjoy my relationship in private.”

As for Ryan, he has a son of his own from a previous relationship. And he and Kayla have quite a history. Kayla reportedly cheated on her ex, Luke Davis, with Ryan, giving fans a bad taste regarding Kayla’s new relationship.

“I knew you guys were going to have a lot of negative things to say because of who he was and all of the stuff that happened in the past,” she continued.

Kayla also noted that she doesn’t have a relationship with Luke’s family. “They do their thing, I do mine,” she said. “We don’t interact. I don’t see them. And that works for us.” Thankfully, Luke and Ryan get along fine.

Her mother, Jaime Szot, responded to criticism of the pregnancy

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kayla Sessler received many negative comments regarding her third pregnancy. But her mother, Jaime Szot, has taken to the internet to defend her.

After Jaime reposted her daughter’s pregnancy announcement, a fan commented, “Maybe teach her about birth control and condoms. Three kids with three different baby daddies isn’t a good look. Plus, she had an abortion, so that could have been baby daddy #4. Geez, what a great mother you are. She’s probably already scoping out the next baby daddy.”

Jaime replied, “STFU and get off my page,” according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Such a shame that this is the type of role modeling you are teaching your daughters,” she continued. “Women should lift each other up, or keep their mouths shut. I was taught if you have nothing nice to say to say, don’t say anything. Too bad you weren’t taught manners, just how to be a bully behind a keyboard. You have a blessed day now.”

