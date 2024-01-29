Amber Portwood has a new man in her life. Thew 'Teen Mom' star is dating a new man named Gary, and fans are cautious about the new love.

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood was apparently searching for love in 2023, and it looks like she found it. Portwood has had an absolutely disastrous dating life since 2009 when fans first met her on 16 and Pregnant. She seems to be hoping things will be different this time with her new love, Gary. Amber Portwood is officially in a new relationship.

Things are apparently heating up between Portwood and her new love, but the relationship is still pretty new. A source who spoke with Us Weekly revealed the couple first met about four months ago on a dating app and have been spending a lot of time together since. They didn’t share the new love interest’s last name.

The source alleges that Gary was unfamiliar with Portwood’s reality TV stardom before meeting her. He has allegedly never seen Teen Mom or any shows associated with the franchise. The insider didn’t share additional information about Gary’s work life. They did note that he is in his late 30s and that while he doesn’t have children, he is very “family-oriented.” He is the second Gary that Portwood is getting serious with, a fact that has struck fans on Reddit. Several social media users have dubbed Portwood’s new love interest “Gary 2.0.”

Amber Portwood has been in several tumultuous, high-profile relationships

Portwood’s decision to keep things with Gary low-key is an interesting change for the reality TV star. Prior to this relationship, Portwood was in several high-profile romances that she freely shared on social media and TV. That never worked out well for her, and it seems she’s learned to keep some things private.

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley | MTV/YouTube

When fans first met Portwood, she was in a turbulent relationship with Gary Shirley, the father of her oldest child, Leah Shirley. The couple were together for over a year before welcoming Leah, but their relationship was never stable. They did get engaged but called it quits for good in 2011. Portwood was arrested in 2012 and ultimately served time in prison. Shirley retained custody of Leah. Today, the former couple co-parent their teen daughter.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A few years after her breakup with Shirley, Portwood debuted her relationship with Matt Baier. Baier and Portwood met on Twitter and hooked up quickly, but there were plenty of red flags with the DJ, including his penchant for chatting with Teen Mom stars on social media and his family planning. Regardless of the red flags, Baier proposed to Portwood. While she accepted the proposal, the duo never made it down the aisle. They broke up in 2017.

Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Portwood immediately began a relationship with Andrew Glennon, a cameraman she met on set. Things moved quickly, and the couple welcomed a baby together in 2018. Portwood and Glennon called it quits in July 2019 after a heated argument led to Portwood’s arrest on domestic battery. Glennon was awarded custody of their child, James, and eventually moved back to California to be close to his family with the toddler. It is unclear what Portwood’s visitation schedule with her son is. While the custody battle kept Portwood busy, she did date, but nothing serious has materialized until now.