'Teen Mom' star Vee Rivera has strong opinions about remarrying if she and Jo Rivera don't work out. Here's what she said about the subject.

MTV’s Teen Mom fans know Jo Rivera and Vee Rivera’s love story. Jo became famous for his previous relationship with 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, as they have a son together. Now, Jo and Vee are married and have a child of their own. Vee recently revealed that she wouldn’t want to get married again if her marriage to Jo doesn’t work out.

‘Teen Mom’ star Vee Rivera said she thinks it’s unlikely she’d get married again following a divorce

Teen Mom star Vee Rivera has a close relationship with her husband’s ex, Kailyn Lowry. The two women connect on their podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, where they discuss motherhood and relationships. Vee married Jo Rivera in 2018, and Kailyn attended the wedding. However, Vee revealed that if her current marriage heads for divorce, she wouldn’t want to get married again.

“If I was at the age now, and if me and Jo got divorced … and then I was with someone and they wanted to marry me, or we were in a position where we were in love and wanted to be married … I don’t think I would want it,” Vee said on the podcast regarding another wedding. “I think I’d be on the fence. I’d be like, ‘Well, why am I gonna do this again? Why am I going to put myself through this again if it could possibly end up like my past situation?’ It would be really hard for me to get over that.”

Vee also touched on why she and Jo decided to get married in the first place. “I think it was just the whole, we’ve been together for awhile, we’re getting a house,” she noted. “I think it was more the security behind it for me, especially being that I moved to Delaware. That was a big thing for me. I would say that marriage was a big thing for that for me. I wanted security, and I wanted to know that you’re gonna hold me down. I’m not doing this s*** for nothing.”

She shut down divorce rumors in the past

Teen Mom stars Vee and Jo Rivera are on great terms currently, but divorce rumors plagued their relationship in the past. One of Vee’s followers once asked her why she never posts photos of her and Jo on social media. Vee answered that it has nothing to do with the health of her marriage. Instead, it’s because Jo doesn’t like social media.

“I feel like I’ve answered this a million times, and people think I don’t post him because I don’t want to post him, but literally, he tells me not to post,” Vee said, according to The Sun. “If I take a picture, he says, ‘Don’t put that on social media.’ He just wants to be a ghost. He really hates social media.”

Vee Rivera said she initially wanted to have a quick Vegas wedding to Jo Rivera

Teen Mom star Vee Rivera had a big wedding when marrying Jo Rivera. But a huge wedding was never part of her dream. While speaking on the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Vee noted that she would’ve been happy to get hitched in Vegas.

“The whole wedding was a dream,” Vee said. “Even I told Jo, like, I don’t care to have a huge wedding. Like, I wanted to go to Vegas and like just get hitched. I was like, I want to do something fun. He wanted the whole ceremony. I didn’t want this huge wedding thing. But, I’m glad we did it. But, I think more for us, it was just kind of like the next thing.”

