‘That ’90s Show’ Star Debra Jo Rupp Says Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Relationship is a ‘Gift from the Gods’

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on the set of That ’70s Show in 1998 at 14 and 20, respectively. However, it wouldn’t be until 2012 that Kutcher and Kunis started dating, tying the knot in 2015. The couple has been together since then, and their That ‘70s Show costar Debra Jo Rupp thinks their relationship is a “gift from the gods.”

‘That ’90s Show’ brings back most of the cast of ‘That ’70s Show’

That ’70s Show is a sitcom that aired from 1998 to 2006. Over the course of eight seasons, fans watched as the teens hung out at the Forman residence as they navigated romantic relationships and teen life. The show was available for streaming on Netflix until 2020, when the streamer pulled it from its lineup.

However, Netflix couldn’t keep its hands away from the franchise, announcing a spinoff titled That ’90s Show. The spinoff follows Eric and Donna’s daughter as she forms her own gang. That ’90s Show centers around Leia Forman, who decides to spend the summer of 1995 at her grandparents’ house in Point Place.

Equipped with the determination to make new friends and possibly get into some trouble, Leia intends to make the most out of this summer. That ’90s Show is poised to do great as it not only has a direct connection to the OG characters but it also brings back fan-favorite stars.

When Netflix announced the return of everyone’s favorite TV basement, Kurtwood Smith and Rupp [Red and Kitty Forman] were the only confirmed original cast members to return. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon were then confirmed to return in April 2022.

Kutcher, Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama were then announced to return in April 2022, making for a full-circle moment for That ’70s Show fans. Like their characters, Kutcher and Kunis are married in real life and have kids of their own.

Debra Jo Rupp says Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s relationship is “just gold”

Kutcher and Kunis starred as Kelso and Jackie, the show’s lovable couple. Although the Bad Moms star said she had a huge crush on Kutcher, she never pursued it, and they both went their separate ways after That ’70s Show ended. However, Rupp said she always felt a connection between the two.

“It was quite a while after That ’70s Show had ended, and there was kind of a little spark thing that was happening with Mila and Ashton. I caught that,” Rupp said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. However, she revealed that she never thought it would go anywhere, but she was happy when they tied the knot. “I was like, ‘You go.’ It’s kind of perfect,” Rupp said.

The WandaVision star also recently gushed about Kutcher and Kunis’s relationship on Entertainment Weekly. “I think they’re just like two amazing humans, number one, and then for them to come together to create two more amazing humans, it’s just gold. I mean, it’s just a gift from the gods,” she said.

Will there be a second season of ‘That ’90s Show’?

That ’90s Show premiered on January 19, 2023, and is already doing well with critics and audiences alike. However, Netflix hasn’t yet announced renewal plans for another season. That ’90s Show has a single-setting format which makes it cheap to produce.

Netflix can also bank on nostalgia to keep fans coming back for more. What’s more, the show’s cast is also relatively unknown except for the original cast members, so their salaries may not be breaking Netflix’s bank at the moment.