Here’s Why Debra Jo Rupp Agreed to do ‘That 90s Show’

Debra Jo Rupp had to believe in the project before she would help Netflix bring audiences back to Point Place, Wisconsin for a revival of That ’70s Show. The long-time TV and film actor even had some worries about picking up the storyline nearly 20 years later, wondering if the new show team could successfully recreate the now-iconic setting. Ultimately it took some familiar faces and a clever spin on the original material to bring Rupp on board for That ’90s Show.

Debra Jo Rupp wanted as many original cast members as possible

It was the middle of the pandemic when Rupp got her first call about That ’90s Show being in a position to move forward. But even though her role as wisecracking mom Kitty Forman in That ’70s Show was the most prominent of her career, she needed to take a deep breath before signing on. With the new story set to take place 17 years after That ’70s Show wrapped, Rupp originally worried about what the show would look like if too much of the cast was replaced.

Before the premiere of That ’90s Show, Rupp explained that the story had to feel like it had fully evolved in the same way that a family does in real life. In an interview with ComingSoon, she said, “So, if you’re going to pick it up 17 years later, then 17 years have passed in this family’s life, and you need to see that so that there’s no disconnect, you know?”

In addition to the core cast members, Rupp even mentioned how important actors like Tommy Chong were to the equation. Chong played proverbial stoner Leo in 65 episodes of That ’70s Show and ultimately came back for That ’90s Show as well.

Ultimately, when Rupp saw that nearly everyone was coming back, she said they were in “good hands” and felt ready to move forward. As she told Hollywire, “And then once I realized we were adding on to the ’70s Show, not replacing it, that was really important.”

The creators didn’t want to start from scratch for ‘That ’90s Show’

Intentionally or not, Rupp pointed to the difficulty in spinning off the original series — something the That ’70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner previously found out first-hand. Back in the early 2000s, while That 70s Show was at the height of its popularity, they also created That 80s Show with a completely fresh cast and concept. From IMDb, only 13 episodes aired before the show ended in May of 2002, though it did provide the first major role for Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

This time around, the Turners alongside head writer/creator Gregg Mettler seem to have convinced Jo Rupp that they were refreshing and building upon the original series instead of starting from scratch.

But while the creators were able to get the younger generation back for at least appearances, the continuity really depends on Kitty and Red. Rupp also liked the possibility of causing a little trouble and basking in the liberty of having grown kids, as she expressed to Rotten Tomatoes. “They don’t have the responsibilities of parents, so there’s a little more freedom in that, I think,” she said, adding, “[Red and Kitty] can break some rules, and then Donna can fix it.”

Nearly everyone came back for ‘That ’90s Show’

Anchoring the cast alongside Rupp, Kurtwood Smith returning to the show as Red Forman was critical. The tandem of Red and Kitty had many of the best moments in the original series, with Rupp and Smith developing considerable chemistry over 200 episodes. Originally known for playing bad guys in movies like RoboCop, Smith completes the sweet-and-sour tone of Kitty and Red, providing an essential building block for the revival.

Fitting in around Smith and Rupp, the other main actors were also enthusiastic about the new project. Not only is Laura Prepon (Donna) headed back to the Forman basement for three episodes of That ’90s Show but she directed two episodes as well, per IMDb. Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) also will be in three episodes while Topher Grace (Eric), Ashton Kutcher (Michael), and Mila Kunis (Jackie) will all appear in one episode in the first season. The one headliner not reappearing is Danny Masterson, who is currently preparing for his upcoming retrial.

While the old basement crew will have limited screen time this season, Kitty and Red are overseeing a new generation of troublemakers. The storyline mostly centers around Callie Haverda, who plays Donna and Eric’s teenage daughter, Leia. On the show, Leia convinces her parents to let her stay the summer of 1995 in Kitty and Red’s basement after befriending the local kids.

Though Rupp has shown plenty of enthusiasm in helping to promote That ’90s Show, she’s also not exactly lacking for work these days. The soon-to-be 72-year-old was recently in a handful of episodes of Wandavision and is set to star alongside Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the Marvel TV series set to hit Disney+ later this year (per Disney). Like Smith, Rupp is in all 10 first-season episodes of That ’90s Show.