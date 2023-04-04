The 1 ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Spinoff You’ve Probably Never Seen

The Andy Griffith Show ran for eight seasons in the 1960s. The show remains one of the most popular TV series in history. Several of the show’s characters are still popular, and just about everyone knows who Gomer Pyle is. Even now, decades after the show aired, the series remains relevant in pop culture. The Andy Griffith Show even led to several spinoffs. Some were more popular than others. There is, however, one spinoff that you’ve probably never even heard of, and it featured Goober Pyle.

Goober Pyle actually appeared in more ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ episodes than his more famous cousin

Of the Pyle family, Gomer is the most famous. The Mayberry gas station attendant appeared in 23 episodes of The Andy Griffith Show before CBS decided to cash in on the character’s cache and give Gomer a spinoff. In Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., Gomer leaves Mayberry to enlist in the Marines.

Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle and George Lindsey as Goober Pyle | Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

His cousin, Goober Pyle, who had been mentioned multiple times before appearing, slid into Gomer’s role. Goober, portrayed by George Lindsey, appeared in 86 episodes of The Andy Griffith Show.

His spinoff failed to gain traction, though

While Gomer Pyle is forever linked to The Andy Griffith Show, his cousin, Goober, gets much less respect. Goober’s failed spinoff is proof of that. In fact, most people don’t even know CBS tried to give Goober a spinoff before unceremoniously dumping the idea.

Goober & The Truckers’ Paradise aired on CBS in 1979 as a special. The 30-minute event was supposed to be a pilot episode, but the show was never picked up as a series. The premise was simple; Goober Pyle left Mayberry to visit his sisters, who ran a truckstop diner. Goober had a hard time leaving the Mayberry mindset behind and failed, somewhat miserably, to fit in with a new crowd.

Goober Pyle, Floyd the Barber, and Andy Taylor | CBS via Getty Images

If the pilot had been picked up, we are sure much hijinx would have ensued as Goober tried to acclimate to a new environment, helped along the way by his sisters, Toni, Pearl, and Becky. It was not meant to be.

George Lindsey did reprise the role of Goober Pyle one more time

George Lindsey was deeply connected to the character of Goober. According to the New York Times, Lindsey often defended Goober. According to the publication, some TV viewers found Goober offensive, claiming he was an amalgam of rural and southern stereotypes. Lindsey didn’t see it that way, instead countering that Goober was “every man” and extremely likable. Lindsey was so attached to the character that he continued to reprise his role whenever he got the chance.

While the network didn’t pick up Goober & The Truckers’ Paradise, it wasn’t the last time Lindsey would portray his famed character. The actor reprised the role once more in the 1986 TV movie, Return to Mayberry. In the special TV event, Andy Taylor returns to Mayberry to visit Opie Taylor. While Goober didn’t have a major story arc, he did appear.

After Return to Mayberry, Lindsey appeared in just a few more projects. He died in 2012 at the age of 83.