The 1 Thing Meghan Markle Does Every Week for Her Health

Meghan Markle is serious about leading a healthy lifestyle. She’s known for eating balanced meals and taking care of her body by practicing yoga and running. Here’s one thing the Duchess of Sussex does each week for her health.

Meghan Markle is a foodie

Meghan enjoys a good meal. In a 2012 column for Today, she discussed her love of food and healthy living.

“I love food,” she says. “Unapologetically so. With long shooting hours for season two of USA’s Suits, it’s important to balance the decadent treats that make my heart go pitter pat, and the nourishment that fuels my body,” she wrote.

Markle is so serious about health that she used to write about healthy living on her website, The Tig. The site was named after her favorite wine, Tignanello.

What Meghan Markle eats for breakfast

The Duchess of Sussex starts her day with a healthy breakfast. During a 2015 interview with The Chalkboard, Meghan told the publication she prefers a Clean Cleanse vanilla shake with blueberries or an acai bowl with fresh berries, manuka honey and bee pollen. She says the acai bowl is her “absolute favorite.”

Meghan also takes daily supplements. After giving birth to baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, it was important for her to take good care of her body. She accomplished this by taking supplements each day.

“Magnesium, B-12 drops, multivitamin, and Cortisol Manager before bed,” she says. “Sometimes ashwagandha makes it into the mix too!” she told The Chalkboard.

What Meghan Markle does each week for her health

Meghan told The Chalkboard she likes to sit in an infrared sauna once a week. The reason she does this is so she can “sweat out all the toxins.” It looks like the weekly sauna sessions are working because her skin is always radiant.

Hydration is also very important to Meghan. Drinking enough fluids is vital to maintaining your body’s health. The duchess makes sure she stays hydrated by drinking Pellegrino with lime. She also told The Chalkboard she likes to have a large Mason jar of filtered water on hand that she refills throughout the day. Green juice is another favorite of hers. She told Today that green juice gives her a better boost than a cup of espresso. She makes the juice with a mixture of apple, ginger, kale, lemon, and spinach.

