The Advice Wendy Williams Gave ‘The Breakfast Club’ Host Angela Yee That Saved Her Career

Since Wendy Williams lost her daytime talk show to Sherri Shepherd, fans have prayed for her return. The former queen of daytime television inspired a new wave of delivering popular culture news. Many who’ve come behind her have credited her as a mentor, despite Williams being open about preferring not to make friends in the industry. But that didn’t stop her from giving career advice. In fact, Angela Yee says Williams gave her a piece of advice that changed her career.

Wendy Williams told Angela Yee to wait for a job in New York versus taking a job in radio elsewhere

Before getting her first major radio gig in New York, Yee was working in celebrity management and PR, and doing some co-hosting and had her own show for a while. While waiting on a gig in the city, she was offered a radio show hosting job in Philadelphia. Though a smaller market than New York, Philly was still in the top 5, so she strongly considered taking the offer. But a chance run-in with Williams would change her mind.

“I ran into her and Kevin Hunter [Williams’ ex-husband] at a party…and I didn’t really know them. I had interviewed Wendy on my show a couple of times, but nothing major. And she stopped me, and she was like, ‘Hey, hold off for the job in New York. Don’t go to Philly…trust me, do not do that. Just hold out for that job,’” Yee told Jasmine Brand on her new show Brutally Honest.

Yee took Williams’ advice, and the New York job eventually came to be. It’s a decision she’s glad she made since New York is not only her hometown but also the biggest media market.

The media maven also started the career of Angela Yee’s former co-host, Charlamagne Tha God

Eventually, Yee would land as a co-host of The Breakfast Club alongside Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. Within a year, the morning show would become No. 1 in the country. Ironically, Charlamagne has history with Williams as he was her former protegee and co-host of her radio show in Philly. But their relationship soured due to conflict he had with Hunter.

First, Charlamagne says their issues began when he declined to sign with Hunter as his client. Hunter wanted to manage his career, but Charlamagne says he opted not to because he didn’t agree with his management style, which Charlamagne says was rooted in bullying. Things escalated when Hunter began an affair with his now-fiance, Sharina Hudson. Charlamagne and Hudson were childhood friends.

“The reason Kevin Hunter and I fell out, and the reason why I don’t communicate with Wendy anymore is because of Sharina,” Charlamagne told Page Six. “Kevin got upset because he thought Sharina liked one of my homeboys, and he thought that I was hooking Sharina up [with other men].”

Wendy Williams is prepping for a comeback

While Williams has been out of the spotlight dealing with personal issues over the last two years, she’s strategizing her return. The former talk show host has been promoting a podcast on her social media, which she says she believes is a better platform for her to be unfiltered in her opinions. It’s unclear when the show will debut.