Rob and Corey McArthur were able to receive some helpful accommodations while competing in 'The Amazing Race' Season 35. Here's what the co-creators explained.

CBS’s The Amazing Race Season 35 brings 13 teams to the forefront as they compete in a race around the world. Rob and Corey McArthur caught our eye early on, as the father-and-son duo will communicate via sign language due to Rob being deaf. Here’s how the show accommodated Rob, according to the co-creators.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 took specific preparations for cast members Rob and Corey McArthur

The Amazing Race Season 35 cast features Rob McArthur, a deaf teacher’s aide and assistant football coach, running the race alongside his 25-year-old son, Corey. “On the show, Rob and Corey communicate with each other in American Sign Language and share some personal stories,” a release from the California School for the Deaf, Riverside, states, according to The Mercury News. “The McArthur team wears red, which happens to be the school spirit color of California School for the Deaf, Riverside.”

CBS had to make certain accommodations for Rob and Corey, of course. Co-creator and co-executive producer Elise Doganieri and co-creator and executive producer Bertram van Munster spoke about the situation during a panel at PaleyFest 2023.

“We did have an ASL interpreter at all the locations wherever it was needed,” Doganieri explained. “The son, of course, he’s a CODA — his parents are both deaf. It was his first language, so that was really fascinating. But, I will say, with the dad, he almost speaks with his expressions. I’ve never seen somebody so expressive and so emotive … I know that he was signing, but I knew what he was feeling.”

Doganieri continued by explaining why the team accommodated Rob and Corey. “We did make some accommodations because they have to be made, and you have to make sure that it is fair for everyone,” she continued. “And having the interpreter along at all of the locations was really important. And minor adjustments. Certain things are possible, certain things are not.”

Executive producer Bertram van Munster also touched on the topic in the interview. Munster said CBS didn’t have to make many changes for Rob and Corey despite what fans may assume.

“You really don’t have to make too many accommodations,” he said. “These people are so fantastic, they’re so smart, they’re so good. … It wasn’t as complicated.”

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 cast | Sonja Flemming/CBS

Co-creator Elise Doganieri said Rob McArthur’s senses were ‘on the higher scale’

Some fans watching The Amazing Race Season 35 might think that cast members Rob and Corey McArthur have a disadvantage due to Rob’s deafness. But co-creator Elise Doganieri told the PaleyFest panel that his other senses were “on the higher scale.”

“But, I will say, even though he cannot hear, his other senses are extremely on the higher scale,” she continued. “His visual sensibility, his attention to detail. I would say where his hearing was at a deficit, he definitely could see and memorize things. So, his other senses were elevated. There were some moments where we thought, ‘Oh, OK.’ He’s much more advanced than a person who can hear something who can’t focus because they’re being distracted.”

We can’t wait to see Rob and Corey continue in the competition and hopefully see The Amazing Race Season 35 finish line.

The Amazing Race Season 35 airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.