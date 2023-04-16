‘The Amazing Race’: When Will the Next All-Stars Season Air?

CBS did not air a new season of The Amazing Race during the spring of 2023, leaving fans wondering when the next race would premiere. Unfortunately, there is no news regarding the premiere date of season 35. All we can do is speculate about the upcoming competition, including whether or not it will feature returning teams.

When was the last All-Stars season of ‘The Amazing Race’?

The most recent season that contained returning teams was The Amazing Race 31, aka The Amazing Race: Reality Showdown. It premiered in 2018 and featured duos from the three CBS reality competition shows — Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

Teams who starred in previous Amazing Race seasons dominated the competition. And the final three were made up of only Amazing Race contestants. In the end, couple Colin Guinn and Christie Woods from The Amazing Race 5 crossed the finish line first and won the competition.

But the last installment to feature only former Amazing Race teams was The Amazing Race 24, or The Amazing Race: All-Stars. And fan-favorites Dave and Connor O’Leary won the star-studded season, which included Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly, Flight Time and Big Easy, Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran, Jet and Cord McCoy, and many more iconic teams.

Is an All-Stars season possible?

The past three seasons of The Amazing Race featured new contestants (although a couple had previously competed on Big Brother). And given all of the delays surrounding the show in recent years, it’s time for an All-Stars season.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until at least The Amazing Race 36 to see any returning teams.

CBS filmed The Amazing Race 35 in late 2022, which we know because of eyewitness accounts from around the world. The contestants raced through (spoiler alert) several countries in Central and South America. And according to spoilers, the cast doesn’t include any former teams. So if an All-Stars season were to happen, the earliest it could occur would be in The Amazing Race 36.

CBS recently renewed the show for season 35, so it will likely be a long time before the network releases any news surrounding a possible season 36 (even though there’s a high chance it’s in the works). But all fans can do is cross their fingers and hope that an All-Stars season is just around the corner (unless they hate it when former teams return).

We'll see you all at the starting line!?✈️ So excited to be back for Season 35 of the #AmazingRace!? pic.twitter.com/VWn28U3Wpv — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) February 21, 2023

Will ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 premiere in 2023?

When CBS renewed The Amazing Race for season 35, they disclosed that it would premiere in the 2023-2024 TV season. So that means that it will either air during the fall of 2023 or the spring of 2024. And fans are hoping that it’s the former.

The network may be holding off on releasing The Amazing Race 35 because of the possibility of a writers’ strike. The existing Writers Guild of America contract with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers expires May 1. And negotiations are underway to renew the contract. But if they fail to reach an agreement, thousands of television productions will pause.

If this happens, at least CBS has The Amazing Race 35 in their back pocket for the upcoming TV season. But whatever the case, season 35 will likely air alongside Survivor 45 in the fall.

The Amazing Race is available to stream on Paramount+.

