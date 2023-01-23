‘The Bachelor’ 2023: How Old Is Zach Shallcross?

ABC’s reality TV hit The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23 with a new lead and a cast of new women hoping to find love. This season producers tapped Zach Shallcross as the star. Fans remember him from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. So, how old is ‘The Bachelor’ star Zach Shallcross?

‘The Bachelor’ stars Zach Shallcross. | ABC/Nino Muñoz

Rachel Recchia ended things with Zach Shallcross due to his age

When we first met Zach during The Bachelorette, he was 25 years old. However, his age eventually became the downfall of his relationship, according to Rachel. Zach made it into Rachel’s final four men, and the pair spent a romantic day in Mexico and a night in the Fantasy Suites. However, Rachel felt differently the next morning and decided to end the relationship. She said she feared Zach might not be ready for the commitment of marriage due to his age.

Zach felt blindsided by Rachel’s concerns. The next day he told Bachelorette producers, “Rachel brought up her fear that maybe I’m not ready for a commitment like marriage at his early of an age. I was like, ‘Don’t worry about that. I’m here for you.’ But then she got really adamant, like, ‘Are you ready? Are you sure? Are you sure?’ And I was like, ‘Are you making me like second guess?’ That was a surprise.”

It's going to be an experience of a lifetime starting Jan 23 on ABC. ? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/LsCG3NX9Jc — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 9, 2023

How old is Zach Shallcross?

Zach was born on July 31, 1996, making him 26 years old during his season of The Bachelor. Maybe that extra year under his belt makes him officially ready for marriage now!

In fact, Zach even joked about his age in a recent interview with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Hudson asked about Rachel’s claim that Zach was too young for marriage.

Zach replied, “Well, I was 25 at that time, when we had that conversation. So, what I have to say is, well, I’m 26 now, so I’m ready.”

Get to know your new Bachelor a little more before his journey begins on Jan 23! What preferences do you have in common? ? #TheBachelor @zach_shallcross pic.twitter.com/yNpsnRTedQ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 15, 2023

How tall is ‘The Bachelor’ star Zach Shallcross?

We hope the ladies are into tall men this season because Zach tops out at six feet four inches. That’s taller than average, but we doubt any of the women will have a problem with it.

Make sure you check out The Bachelor when it premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.