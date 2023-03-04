‘The Bachelor’: Does Brooklyn Willie Get an Early Overnight? Midseason Trailer Seems to Hint at It

Brooklyn Willie is one of seven women who will head to Budapest, Hungary, with Zach Shallcross during The Bachelor Week 7. Zach already had an early overnight date with Kaity Biggar earlier in the season. The midseason trailer seems to imply that Brooklyn gets the same opportunity, but things aren’t always what they seem.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Brooklyn Willie.]

Brooklyn Willie and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

During The Bachelor Week 3, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar went on a franchise-first early overnight date. The pair spent the evening at the Museum of Natural History, where they wore matching pajamas and raced inside the building. They spent the night in a tent set up in the museum after Kaity received a rose.

The other women were obviously shocked that Kaity spent the night with Zach. Usually, overnight dates are reserved for the final three contestants. During Fantasy Suites, the Bachelor finally gets to talk to the women without cameras and other people present. Of course, there is also the opportunity for physical intimacy.

‘The Bachelor’ 2023 midseason trailer shows Brooklyn telling Zach she is ready to ‘take the next step’

The midseason trailer for The Bachelor 2023 shows Brooklyn Willie telling Zach that she is “ready to take that next step” with him. This is followed by a shot of Zach kissing someone in a bed. In the same video, Zach says, “This is an act of love, not lust.”

So does Brooklyn get an early overnight like Kaity? Doesn’t look like it. Brooklyn received a rose in Estonia and will continue on to The Bachelor Week 7 in Budapest, Hungary. This is the final week before hometown dates.

Bachelor Fantake points out that Brooklyn is likely referring to Zach meeting her family when she talks about taking the “next step” with him. Additionally, it looks like Kaity is the woman in bed with Zach during the Fantasy Suites.

How far does Brooklyn get with Zach Shallcross?

During The Bachelor 2023 Week 7, Zach Shallcross has only seven remaining contestants. That means he will send three women home in Budapest, and the remaining four will continue to their hometowns. We know from Reality Steve that Brooklyn doesn’t make it past The Bachelor Week 7.

According to the spoiler guru, Brooklyn has another 1-on-1 date with Zach. It’s not clear what happens in Hungary, but apparently, they don’t see eye to eye, and Brooklyn gets sent home. This would make Brooklyn the first person this season not to get a rose during a 1-on-1 date.

It’s difficult to say what exactly gets Brooklyn sent home. It could be as simple as Zach not feeling their connection is strong enough. However, during the previous week, there was drama between Brooklyn and Kat, who will both move on to Budapest. If the drama spills into week 7, it could result in both of the women getting sent home.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.