The Bachelor star Daisy Kent already had a solid social media presence before becoming one of the women trying to capture Joey Graziadei’s heart. Thus, this led to encounters with famous and not-so-famous people who wanted to get to know her better. One of these admirers included a season 20 Bachelor lead who slid into her DMs.

On social media, Daisy Kent has amassed almost 100 million followers. That’s on her main social media channels, TikTok and Instagram.

She grew her social media profile by sharing information about her hearing loss journey. She’s also been open about living with Meniere’s disease and having a cochlear implant to help with hearing.

Therefore, she was visible online before joining The Bachelor Season 28 as one of Joey Graziadei’s suitresses. However, ahead of her journey as a contestant on the ABC show, one of the franchise’s former stars slid into her DM’s.

To Bachelor Nation, Kent revealed that she was surprised to hear from a fan-favorite lead. In response to the question of the most famous person who slid into her DMs, Daisy said it was Ben Higgins. Daisy didn’t indicate the reason Higgins contacted her.

Higgins was the lead of The Bachelor Season 20 after appearing on the 11th season of The Bachelorette. His interaction with Daisy likely occurred before his relationship with Jessica Clarke and their 2021 wedding. The couple just celebrated their second anniversary.

Daisy Kent believes Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are celebrity ‘relationship goals’

In a rapid-fire series of questions, Daisy Kent answered everything from her celebrity relationship goals to what being a contestant on The Bachelor taught her. The reality star shared her thoughts with Bachelor Nation.

Daisy believes Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are her celebrity “relationship goals.” She also revealed that being a contestant on The Bachelor taught her “how to find confidence” in herself.

The reality star added that a taboo topic she loves discussing is “eating eggs with balsamic” and her guilty pleasure is foot massages. Also, Daisy said that the best relationship advice she was ever given was to “be kind to yourself.”

Other fun tidbits Daisy revealed about herself included her last meal (“ice cream and Chipotle”), the person that inspires her the most (“my mom”), and the movies she can watch over and over again (“all the Harry Potter movies”).

She also gave advice to any perspective ‘Bachelor’ contestants

Now a Bachelor veteran (Daisy Kent taped her season in late 2023), she has thoughts regarding her time on the ABC reality dating series. She has advice to give anyone wanting to be a contestant on the series.

She believes the only way to succeed in the series is “to truly be yourself.” Daisy also suggests that “sticky boobs” are an essential packing detail and to bring a journal to help flesh out your thoughts. She says she still has hers from residing in the Bachelor mansion.

