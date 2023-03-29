‘The Bachelor’: Having the 1st Fantasy Suite Date Is a Doomed Position

We all know the drill. The routine has pretty much been the same for the 27 seasons The Bachelor has been on the air. There are one-on-one dates, group dates, and sometimes even the dreaded two-on-one date. When we get down to the final four, they go to Hometowns, and when there are only three contestants left, they have the Fantasy Suites.

That is, if they choose to forgo their individual rooms and stay as a couple… Do Fantasy Suites mean sex? Most of the time, yes, they do. But sex or no sex, now there is data showing that the first Fantasy Suite date is the unlucky one.

Zach Shallcross and Ariel Frenkel | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Is the first Fantasy Suite bad luck on ‘The Bachelor’?

It appears that whoever is in the first Fantasy Suite will likely not leave with a ring on her finger. According to Bachelor Data’s Instagram, the order of Fantasy Suites is critical. While Hometown dates aren’t necessarily shown to the audience in the order they happened, Fantasy Suites are.

It seems that third is the “sweet spot” as 70% of these contestants become the chosen one. Over the last 12 seasons, most of the time, the final overnight date ends up with The Bachelor. The first spot is almost never the winner.

In recent years, Clayton Echard chose Susie Evans, who was his last Fantasy Suite. Matt James did the same with Rachael Kirkconnell.

One of the most successful couples in Bachelor history is Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, who have been married for nine years and have three children. She was his third and final Fantasy Suite.

Peter Webber’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ has been the only exception to this rule

Whether Peter Webber’s season was an exception to the Fantasy Suite rule is debatable. In 2020, season 24 Bachelor Peter Webber’s final three were Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Sluss was the first Fantasy Suite, Fuller second, and Prewett third. He eliminated Fuller. Eliminating the second date is not unheard of. According to the data, Prewett should be the one engaged to Webber. In “the most dramatic finale in Bachelor history,” Prewett self-eliminated, and Webber was heartbroken.

He did not disclose this information to Sluss, to whom he proposed. Not surprisingly, the engagement did not last long, and on After the Final Rose, he was already trying to work things out with Prewett. Anyone who watched Webber’s season will remember his mom Barb sharing her negative feelings about her son’s new girlfriend. Once again, that relationship did not work out.

While Sluss may have been the first Fantasy Suite, she may not have been the Bachelor’s first choice, proving the theory that the third is usually the winner.

‘The Bachelor’: Zach Shalllcross proposes to third Fantasy Suite contestant Kaity Biggar

The final weeks of the latest Bachelor season have been pretty messy. Zach Shallcross decided on a “no sex” rule for his overnight dates, only to break that rule with date number two, Gabi Elnicki.

He felt he needed to be honest, so he fessed up to Kaity Biggar on their overnight date, which was last. It seemed odd that he did not feel it was necessary to let first Fantasy Suite contestant Ariel Frenkel in on the secret as well. Maybe that was because he eliminated her in that episode.

Once again, the first date was let go. During the finale, it was revealed that he also broke Elnicki’s heart and popped the question to Biggar.