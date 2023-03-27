‘The Bachelor’: Are Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar Still Together?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 finale is here, and fans get to see who Zach Shallcross chooses. Zach will either get down on one knee for Kaity Biggar or Gabi Elnicki — and the spoilers suggest Kaity wins Zach’s heart in the end. So, are Zach and Kaity still together following the finale?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 finale spoilers ahead.]

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 spoilers note Zach Shallcross picks Kaity Biggar

Zach Shallcross has a major decision in The Bachelor Season 27 finale. Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki hope to win Zach’s heart, but he can only choose one. According to The Bachelor finale spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach chooses Kaity, and they get engaged at the end of the season.

This means Gabi leaves the show heartbroken. Heading into the finale, she’s already having trouble trusting Zach, as she felt betrayed by him telling Kaity (and producers) that they had sex during Fantasy Suites week. Additionally, Zach doesn’t give Gabi much reassurance during their final date. A clip posted to Twitter shows Zach telling Gabi that he doesn’t know who he will choose.

“I was just doing just fine until he was like, ‘I have a very tough decision to make,'” Gabi shares with the cameras during the finale. “Well, make the f***ing decision. I’m sick of self-doubt, I’m sick of feeling like I don’t know if I’m enough. I just think that if Zach knew how he felt about me, he’d say it.”

Are Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar still together?

The biggest day of Zach's life has arrived. Watch every moment starting tonight at 8/7c during #TheBachelor's Live Finale Event on ABC. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/0Xwf88Djvm — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 27, 2023

If The Bachelor Season 27 finale spoilers are true, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar get engaged. Are they still engaged now?

All signs point to yes. While the couple will hit the stage during the After the Final Rose special to confirm or deny the status of their engagement, there are plenty of clues that point to Zach and Kaity remaining happily together after the show. Kaity spoke on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast about spending an extended period of time in Austin, Texas, on her nursing contract. Zach currently lives in Austin. This is the first clue they’re still together.

Kaity also mentioned Terry Black’s, her favorite barbecue spot in the city. After the podcast episode aired, Zach posted a photo of Terry Black’s to his Instagram Stories. This was likely a nod to eagle-eyed fans looking for clues that they’re still together.

Finally, Jesse Palmer told E! News that Zach is “very, very happy” following his season. This likely points to Zach and Kaity continuing their engagement plans.

Rumors suggest the couple called off their engagement and he’s now dating Jess Girod

A message to Zach… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BVDyldUbkp — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 27, 2023

Fans must wait until after The Bachelor Season 27 finale to determine whether Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar remained together. And current rumors throw all the clues out the window. According to Reddit, rumors suggest Zach and Kaity broke off their engagement and Zach is allegedly dating Jess Girod, a contestant who didn’t make it to the final two.

The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve doubts the validity of the rumors. “I’ve not heard that. I cannot believe that everybody in America … that this hasn’t gotten out if it’s true,” he shared on the Daily Roundup podcast. “I can’t imagine why Zach would’ve broken up with Kaity by now and then gone back to his ninth-place finisher. It makes zero sense. Kaity is literally in his backyard.”

The Bachelor Season 27 finale airs on March 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.