‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Holland Parsons? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

Holland Parsons hopes to find love with Zach Shallcross during The Bachelor 2023. Bachelor Nation is rooting for Zach to find his person after the heartbreaking end to his relationship with Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette. Now he is looking for love as The Bachelor‘s lead. Here’s everything fans need to know about Holland Parson’s job, Instagram, age, and more.

[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for The Bachelor 2023 regarding Holland Parsons.]

Holland Parsons | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Holland Parsons from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023, starring Zach Shallcross?

Holland Parsons’ ABC bio describes her as a “spunky and confident woman who needs a man who can keep up with her energy!” Her must-haves in a relationship are unwavering commitment, loyalty, and a genuine personality. Holland is also a big fan of wine and sushi and hopes her long-term partner feels the same.

“Pilates and spending time at the beach in her home state of Florida are also important parts of Holland’s life, and it would be a huge plus if she could meet someone to enjoy her favorite things with her,” her bio adds.

Love, it's a wonderful thing. ? See if Zach can find his soulmate when #TheBachelor premieres Jan 23 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/AlNOjF2MHY — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 16, 2023

How old is Holland Parsons, and what does she do for a living?

Holland Parsons’ ABC bio states that she lives in Boca Raton, Florida. She is 24 years old and works as an insurance marketer. Holland also attended Clemson University, a college which is located in Upstate South Carolina.

Where to find Holland Parsons on Instagram

Holland Parsons can be found on Instagram under the handle @hollandparsons. She currently has 1,838 followers and posts photos pretty regularly.

From her Instagram photos, it seems that Holland does quite a bit of traveling. Holland’s Instagram highlights show her adventures in Puerto Rico, Aspen, Baker’s Bay, and more. She has quite a few pictures of the beach, which makes sense, given she lives in Florida. A couple of photos also show her interest in tennis.

What do spoilers suggest for Holland Parsons’ time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Bachelor Nation will meet Holland Parsons when she steps out of the limo to introduce herself to Zach Shallcross on night 1. Holland will join 29 other women to compete for Zach’s heart. Reality Steve included a spoiler about her entrance in a recent blog post. “Zach had his first 1-on-1 in Holland in with Rachel, and Holland made a joke to him about being in the wrong Holland,” he wrote.

?A night to remember? We will see you in less than one week when #TheBachelor premieres on ABC! pic.twitter.com/CLYzMCbpOB — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 17, 2023

Unfortunately, it looks like Holland doesn’t make it past night one. Zach reportedly eliminates more contestants than usual during the first rose ceremony. “First time in almost 15 years that 10 people got sent home on night 1,” the spoiler guru wrote.

“Which meant that everyone got to be on a date in episodes 2 & 3. Usually, 2 or 3 people don’t get dates in those episodes because they have too many left. But not this season.” Perhaps Bachelor Nation will see Holland again in the future.

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.