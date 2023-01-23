‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Jess Girod? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

ABC’s juggernaut, The Bachelor, returns tonight with a brand-new lead and a cast of 30 new women hoping to find love. Zach Shallcross nabbed the lead this season and first appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. However, his relationship with Rachel fizzled, but he’s ready to give love another shot. Jess Girod is one of the women appearing on Zach’s season of The Bachelor. Here’s everything we know, including her age, job, Instagram, and more.

‘The Bachelor’ star Jess Girod | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Jess Girod from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Jess calls Winter Springs, Florida, home, and she considers Zach her “dream man,” according to her official Bachelor bio. Jess already knows what she wants in a partner and refuses to settle for anything less. She considers herself a “hopeless romantic” and one day wants to find a love that’s enough to make Taylor Swift swoon and write a song about it. Jess’s bio also mentions that she comes from a large Puerto Rican family and hopes Zach is ready for her to “spice up his life.”

In the “fun facts” section, the bio adds that Jess loves dates that involves playing with puppies. She also never leaves the house without sunscreen, and she loves to play the game Bananagrams.

Stop scrolling! ✋ There are so many moments on this season of #TheBachelor that you'll need to see to believe. Watch the premiere Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/Bp7GIqvcId — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

How old is Jess Girod, and what does she do for a living?

At only 23 years old, Jess is one of the youngest in the cast on this season of The Bachelor. However, she considers herself mature for her age. According to her bio, Jess works as an E-Commerce Coordinator. Her LinkedIn profile lists her place of employment as Neiman Marcus, and it also says that Jess graduated from Florida State University.

Where to find Jess Girod on Instagram

Jess is on Instagram under the username @jessicagirod. Her page boasts a little over 18,000 followers, but that number is likely to skyrocket after her appearance on The Bachelor. Jess’s photos feature her time spent on the beaches of Florida, shots of nights out with friends, and photos dating back to her college days. Her most recent picture features her official photo for the show, along with a clip of host Jesse Palmer describing Jess to fans.

Will @Zach_Shallcross meet his perfect match? ? Find out when his journey as #TheBachelor begins Monday at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/at46lMornT — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

What do spoilers suggest for Jess Girod during ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Reality Steve released several spoilers about the upcoming season of The Bachelor in November. However, he didn’t include a lot of information regarding Jess’s time on the show. We know she goes on several group dates, but it looks like she never scores a one-on-one date with Zach. Jess makes it far enough in the competition to travel to London with Zach and some of the other women, but Reality Steve believes Zach eliminates Jess in Estonia.

Check out The Bachelor premiere on Jan 23 on ABC, and stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of your Bachelor updates.