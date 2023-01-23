‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Olivia Lewis? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

Olivia Lewis is one of the many women hoping to win Zach Shallcross’ heart during The Bachelor 2023. Bachelor Nation watched as Zach dated Rachel Recchia last season on The Bachelorette. Their relationship ended after an “off” Fantasy Suites, but now Zach has 30 new women to pursue. Here’s everything you need to know about Olivia Lewis’ real job, Instagram, age, and more.

[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for The Bachelor 2023 regarding Olivia Lewis.]

Olivia Lewis | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Olivia Lewis from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023, starring Zach Shallcross?

Olivia Lewis is a passionate healthcare worker who is looking for love on The Bachelor 2023. For her bio, ABC writes that Olivia “has traveled to almost every state in the U.S. but still hasn’t met her perfect match. She is looking forward to meeting Zach and is hoping to find a relationship that will stand the test of time.”

In a video from ABC, Oliva also described her idea of a perfect first date. “I like to eat, so there has to be good food,” Olivia explained. “Preferably tacos, just saying.”

Will @Zach_Shallcross meet his perfect match? ? Find out when his journey as #TheBachelor begins Monday at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/at46lMornT — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

How old is Olivia Lewis, and what does she do for a living?

Olivia Lewis hails from Rochester, New York. She is 25 years old and extremely passionate about her job as a patient care technician. She graduated from the University of Buffalo ASA and played basketball and ran track and field while in school.

According to her ABC bio, Olivia has also “built a life outside of” sports. She is a full-time healthcare worker and “has her dreams set on helping others as a physician assistant.”

Where to find Olivia Lewis on Instagram

The Bachelor fans can find Olivia Lewis on Instagram under the handle @itslivlew. She currently has 2,893 followers and gives updates on her life on the platform.

Olivia’s Instagram shows her life playing college sports and now working in the healthcare field. She also has some more glamorous photos and videos of her travels. Olivia also has an adorable dog named Lilo.

She recently posted a photo of one of her headshots from The Bachelor with the caption, “I’ll play you. One game, one on one for your heart… or a rose.” Olivia also assures fans in her Instagram caption that basketball was NOT her first love, despite what her ABC bio might say.

What do spoilers suggest for Olivia Lewis’ time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Bachelor Nation will meet Olivia Lewis when she tries to win Zach Shallcross’ heart during night 1 of The Bachelor. Reality Steve didn’t mention anything specific about Olivia’s limo entrance, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like she makes it past night 1.

However, Olivia is in good company. The spoiler guru reports that Zach sent home more people on night 1 than the Bachelor has in years. “First time in almost 15 years that 10 people got sent home on night 1,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog. Perhaps fans will see Olivia again in the future.

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.