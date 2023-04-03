‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: 3 Cast Members Likely to Be Bachelorette Someday and 3 Who Definitely Won’t Be

The Bachelor retains its spot as one of America’s most beloved reality television shows – and with the recent debut of Season 27, it is clear that fans are still as invested in the series as ever. It’s been an exciting few weeks, and following the season finale and the announcement of Charity Lawson as the next Bachelorette, there’s been discussion about other women from season 27 taking the lead role in a future season. If you are one of those fans who just can’t get enough of The Bachelor, check out our picks for who is likely to be a Bachelorette lead and who definitely won’t be.

Season 27 of ‘The Bachelor’ debuted in January

There's only one decision left to be made, but that decision might not be Zach's. #TheBachelor's Live Finale Event begins tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/XglOVQN8ac — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 27, 2023

Season 27 of The Bachelor premiered on January 23, 2023, attracting viewers from around the world. There was a lot of anticipation building around the release of this season, with many rooting for Zach Shallcross to find true love among a roster of eligible women. As with past seasons of the hit reality show, one woman walks away as the winner of the season (and Shallcross’s heart), while several other fan favorites will become frontrunners for the upcoming season of the spinoff series The Bachelorette.

Which contestants are likely to become ‘The Bachelorette’?

"Somebody at the end of this is gonna get hurt." #TheBachelor Live Finale Event starts Monday at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/QAvrWIjsQR — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 23, 2023

Before Zach got engaged to Kaity Biggar, it was announced Charity Lawson will be the next lead for The Bachelorette. But Charity may not be the only bachelorette from Zach’s season up for consideration for the lead spot.

Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki, and Brooklyn Willie all garnered fan support and led by being open, bubbly, and authentic and they were all clearly committed to the process. Given their popularity among fans, it’s not unlikely these bachelorettes find themselves in the lead role of a future season of The Bachelorette.

Three contestants who probably won’t become ‘The Bachelorette’

The biggest day of Zach's life has arrived. Watch every moment starting tonight at 8/7c during #TheBachelor's Live Finale Event on ABC. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/0Xwf88Djvm — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 27, 2023

If Frenkel, Elnicki, and Willie are the most likely to have a chance at scoring the highly-coveted lead role in a future season of The Bachelorette, there are also three contestants who probably won’t get that call from producers. Christina Mandrell, Greer Blitzer, and Anastasia Keramidas have all caused controversy over the course of this season.

Most notably, as reported by People, Blitzer ended up in hot water after she made social media posts in the past defending a student who chose to wear blackface. Blitzer made a statement apologizing for her actions, but it’s unlikely that the powers that be want to court any additional controversy by naming her the next Bachelorette.

As for the other two women, Mandrell emerged as the “villain” of the season, as reported by Newsweek, getting sent home by Shallcross early on in the season after causing confrontations with the other women. Keramidas also got into an altercation with another contestant, Kylee Russell, with the former calling out Russell for wanting to spend more quality time with Shallcross.

Her approach to the situation, according to Meaww, led many fans to say Keramidas’ confrontation was a microaggression, as she tried to paint Russell, who is part Black, as aggressive. Keramidas was confronted about this during the Women Tell All, and while she was open to hearing about her mistakes, it’s unlikely she would ever be in a lead role.