‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Christina and Anastasia Reportedly Take a Lot of Heat at the Women Tell All

Fans of The Bachelor Season 27 have been looking forward to the Women Tell All. This special episode brings back fan-favorite contestants to hash things out with each other and with Zach. Some of the women were involved in drama this season. These two contestants reportedly take a lot of heat at the Women Tell All.

Zach Shallcross and Anastasia Keramidas | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Christina and Anastasia were involved in drama during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27

In case fans need a refresher, here’s a rundown of what went down with Christina and Anastasia. Christina was one of the first contestants to stir up drama during Zach’s season of The Bachelor. She got the first 1-on-1 with Zach and brought it up constantly, which eventually started rubbing the other women the wrong way.

After Charity was awarded a group date rose, Christina stated that she was “confused” about why she didn’t get the rose. Charity wound up in tears, and Brooklyn jumped to her defense. Later, Brianna told Zach that Christina was making other women in the house uncomfortable. Zach sent Christina home at the next rose ceremony.

Later in the season, tensions arose between Kylee and Anastasia on a group date in the Bahamas. Rumors also circulated that Anastasia only came on the show for social media. Charity stated that she heard Anastasia talking about how the remaining women would now have “50K Instagram followers.” When these concerns were brought up to Zach, he ultimately decided to send Anastasia home.

Reality Steve says Christina and Anastasia take a lot of heat during ‘The Bachelor’ Women Tell All

Next week The Bachelor Season 27 brings back fan-favorite contestants to hash out the season’s drama. Led by host Jesse Palmer, the Women Tell All promises to be an eventful evening.

In the past, some women take a lot of heat from the contestants for their behavior on the show. According to Reality Steve, this happens to at least two women on this season’s episode of the Women Tell All.

“I know that Christina is going to be a big topic, and I also know that Anastasia is going to be a big topic because of the social media stuff and something that I had heard all season long that somebody called her out for,” the spoiler guru said. “Definitely, Anastasia and Christina take a lot of heat at the Women Tell All.”

When to watch the Women Tell All

The Bachelor franchise always includes the Women Tell All and Men Tell All, though when exactly this episode takes place varies. On Monday, March 13, ABC will release the week 8 episode of The Bachelor Season 27. During this episode, Zach meets the families of his four remaining contestants.

The Women Tell All premieres on ABC the following night, Tuesday, March 14. During hometowns, Zach will send one woman home, and fans might see her return for the Women Tell All. Reality Steve does say that he believes Jesse Palmer won’t announce the Bachelorette yet, but fans still don’t want to miss this special episode.

