ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All is here, and fans are eager to see the women return to hash their drama out on stage. This season showed a lot of drama surrounding Maria Georgas, as several women accused Maria of acting like a bully. Lea Cayanan was outspoken in her dislike for Maria. According to the Women Tell All spoilers, the audience didn’t like seeing Lea again.

Lea Cayanan was not well-received during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Women Tell All, according to spoilers

The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All brings the past contestants from Joey Graziadei’s season to the stage, and fans can’t wait to see what happens. Maria Georgas was at the center of a lot of controversy throughout the season. According to Women Tell All spoilers from Reality Steve, Maria will take the hot seat on stage.

So, what was going on with Maria? The controversy began when Madina Alam commented on feeling insecure about being one of the older contestants in the group. Maria, who’s close to Madina’s age, told a friend in the house that she didn’t understand Madina’s insecurities. Sydney Gordon overheard Maria’s conversation and accused Maria of bullying. After Sydney went home, Lea Cayanan became the new outspoken contestant against Maria, though fans didn’t understand why.

Reality Steve speaks on the Reality Steve Podcast about what fans should expect during the Women Tell All. “If we’re calling winners and losers of the Women Tell All, apparently Lea got it the worst,” he said on March 8, 2024. “That’s what I’m hearing. At one point, even the audience started chanting Maria’s name. So, there is that. That doesn’t seem to bode well for Lea.”

Jess Edwards and Maria Georgas also get into it during the Women Tell All

The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All features Maria Georgas in the hot seat, and she and Jess Edwards also get into a verbal altercation. During the season, Jess sided with Sydney Gordon and Lea Cayanan regarding Maria’s behavior. Several remaining women thought Jess was jealous of Maria’s connection with Joey Graziadei.

“I was told that Jess and Maria got into it a little bit,” Reality Steve said on his podcast. “Obviously, they had their little tiff during the season. Jess tried to explain herself at the Women Tell All. Maria jumped in. They were kind of going back and forth, talking over each other.”

Ultimately, Jess and Maria were able to work out their differences on stage. “… It kind of ended with, we’re fine. It was worked out and whatnot,” Reality Steve noted.

What does Joey Graziadei think of the drama surrounding Maria Georgas?

Joey Graziadei eliminated Maria Georgas after hometowns, but the two had a strong connection throughout their entire time on The Bachelor. Before the Women Tell All, Joey spoke on Live With Kelly and Mark about some women claiming Maria was a bully on the show.

“I don’t see everything,” Joey said. “What you see me on camera talking to these women about, that’s all that I see. So, I led with my connection, and my connection with Maria was always stronger. As for ‘wrongfully accused,’ I think the most important thing to talk about again is that it’s very tough through this process. I think both women have put out videos and explained that it was tough for both of them, and they’re both not in the right. It’s more about [how] they got lost in some moment. Instead of focusing on our connection, they were focusing on each other.”

The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All airs on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

