‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Aly Jacobs? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23, 2023, and when it comes to drama, it’ll be hard to top the previous season starring Clayton Echard. However, never say never. Season 27 features Zach Shallcross as the lead, and folks may remember him from Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. Thirty women are vying for Zach’s heart this season, including Aly Jacobs. Here’s everything we know about Aly’s job, age, Instagram, and more.

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ stars Aly Jacobs. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Aly Jacobs on Zach Shallcross’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ in 2023?

Aly hails from Atlanta, Georgia. According to her ABC bio, Aly’s personality matches her beautiful smile. The bio goes on to say that Aly is “a Southern sweetheart ready to find love! Aly is a hopeless romantic and has even ended serious relationships because her exes weren’t ready for the real deal. She’s the full package and is as passionate about her work in healthcare as she is about Disneyland.”

Aly needs a partner who’s ready to make that leap into marriage, and she hopes Zach meets those requirements and matches her energy. She also comes as part of a package deal with her Goldendoodle named Texas.

All of the contestants for The Bachelor provide some fun facts about themselves and Aly’s include, collecting porcelain dolls, the fact that she attended the same high school as Beyoncé, and she loves broccolini but hates broccoli.

With Aly calling Atlanta home and Zach living in Fullerton, California, the pair would have to work out the details regarding a long-distance relationship. We wonder if either is up to the challenge, but fans need to watch The Bachelor 2023 to find out.

How old is Aly Jacobs, and what does she do for a living?

At 26 years old, Aly works as a healthcare strategist. She lists her current position on LinkedIn as a project manager at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Aly earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Computer Information Systems from Northwestern State University and a Masters of Business Administration from Louisiana State University.

Where can fans find Aly Jacobs on Instagram?

For those who want to catch a glimpse of Aly’s personal life, you can find her on Instagram under the username @TheAlyJay. Her photos show her spending time with friends and family, as well as some photos commemorating her time as Miss Louisiana. Aly competed for the title in 2018.

As always, we turned to Reality Steve for spoilers regarding Aly’s time on The Bachelor with Zach. According to the spoiler guru, Aly participates in one of the first group dates this season.

The group date required the women to put on puppet shows for Zach, and Aly went first. “Ally [sic] volunteered to go first. Her bit was using a puppet version of herself to practice her first kiss with Zach on an orange. Then a Zach puppet joined, and the puppets kissed. When she came off stage to hug him, the audience said to kiss her, but he didn’t.”

Does that not bode well for Aly during her time on The Bachelor? Fans can find out when all of the action starts during The Bachelor 2023 premiere on Jan. 23, 2023.