‘The Bachelor’: Zach Shallcross Shares Plans to Move in With Kaity Biggar

The Bachelor Season 27 has reached an end, and Zach Shallcross is happily engaged to Kaity Biggar. In the season’s final episode, Zach got down on one knee and expressed his love for Kaity. He asked the ER nurse to marry him, and she accepted, but when will the pair move in together?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor Season 27 finale.]

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Christopher Willard

Kaity Biggar lives in Austin, TX, while Zach Shallcross spends half his time in California

During The Bachelor Season 27’s hometown dates, Zach Shallcross visited Kaity Biggar in Austin, TX. Kaity had only been living in Austin for a short time when she left the city to film The Bachelor. The 27-year-old travel nurse grew up in Kingston, Ontario. Kaity moved to Texas for her job, at first living in San Antonio and eventually moving to Austin.

During Zach’s hometown date with Kaity, the Bachelor helped her get groceries and assemble furniture at her new home. Zach got a taste of what everyday life with Kaity would be like in Austin. The hometown date was good practice for their future, as Zach and Kaity are now engaged. Zach got down on one knee and proposed to Kaity during The Bachelor Season 27 finale, and Kaity happily accepted.

When will Zach and Kaity move in together?

It turns out that Zach also calls Texas home, though he grew up in California. Before becoming the Bachelor, Zach was a tech executive with a company called Oracle. According to his ABC bio Zach “splits time between Texas and Orange County.”

So will Zach and Kaity live together in California or move into Kaity’s new house in Austin, TX? Or will the pair do long distance for the first part of their engagement? Zach had the answers during a recent interview with ABC 7 Chicago.

“A week from now, I’ll be packing up all my stuff in California — I’m temporarily living there — and heading out to Austin, and we’re actually moving in together in the summer,” the Bachelor shared. “I love Austin. I’ve lived there for quite some time, and we’re just ready to attack the town together.”

Zach and Kaity aren’t in a rush to get married

Although Zach and Kaity have plans to move in together soon, the newly engaged couple isn’t in a hurry to get married. “Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin, getting to know each other more and more, and just see how things go,” Zach told People Magazine. “There’s no rush.”

Kaity agreed with Zach, adding, “We have the rest of our lives together, so why does everything need to be a rush? It doesn’t.” Though they don’t have a concrete date yet, during the After the Final Rose Special, Zach gave a potential wedding year. “We have talked about it, and we’re thinking about in 2025 having a wedding, and we’ll see what happens after that with little ones.”

