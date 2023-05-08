The Beatles Had Hits in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

TL;DR:

Most of The Beatles’ hits came out in the 1960s.

The group had a few hits in the 1970s, including the earlier song “Got to Get You Into My Life.”

The band had one big hit in the 1980s and two big hits in the 1990s.

The Beatles | Hulton Archive / Stringer

The Beatles released hits in the 1960s, the 1970s, the 1980s, and the 1990s. Some of those songs were hits during their initial run as a band. On the other hand, some Beatles songs were hits after the group disbanded.

The Beatles’ hits were numerous in the 1960s and few in the 1970s

The Beatles were together from 1960 to 1970. Thus, the 1960s were undeniably their heydey as a group. During that decade, they released hits of every flavor. Their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 was “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

Subsequently, they had 17 more No. 1 singles on the chart in the 1960s, the final one being “Come Together”/”Something.” Notably, Billboard counted those two songs as one single. In addition, many of their other songs became hits without reaching No. 1, including “Yellow Submarine,” “Day Tripper,” and “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

The Fab Four had a few hits in the 1970s and 1980s

The Fab Four broke up in 1970, but that didn’t stop them from having a few hits that year. In 1970, they had two No. 1 hits: “Let It Be” followed by “The Long and Winding Road”/”For You Blue.” All three of these songs appeared on the final album the band released: 1970’s Let It Be.

Later, the song “Got to Get You Into My Life” from the 1966 album Revolver was included on the compilation album Rock ‘n’ Roll Music. The tune became a top 10 hit in 1976. A re-release of “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” also became a modest hit that year, reaching No. 49.

The Beatles only had one hit during the 1980s: “The Beatles’ Movie Medley.” That medley is composed of seven songs from the Fab Four’s movie soundtracks: “Magical Mystery Tour,” “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “All You Need Is Love,” “Get Back,” “I Should Have Known Better,” and “Ticket to Ride.” The tune is not impressive, and it doesn’t really work as a medley. However, it kept the Fab Four on the charts in 1982, as the track reached No. 11.

How The Beatles performed in the 1990s

The 1990s saw the release of The Beatles Anthology series. The series includes obscure and never-before-released tunes. Two songs from the series became hits: “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” The former song reached No. 6, while the latter reached No. 11.

Music had changed so much in the 30 years since the band’s peak. Modern pop styles sounded nothing like their bubblegum tunes, and psychedelia had given way to its moody stepchild: grunge. Despite this, The Beatles were still musically relevant in the 1990s.

Sadly, no songs credited to The Beatles were hits in the 1990s or 2000s.