‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Why Bill Started Wearing His Sword Necklace Again

Created as a spinoff of The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful debuted on CBS in 1987. And since then, it’s developed a devoted fan base of its own. Among the show’s more popular stars is Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer Jr. The actor recently discussed his complex character and, in particular, how the return of his iconic sword necklace factors into the story.

Don Diamont | Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Don Diamont joined ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2009

Diamont joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 2009. But strangely, it wasn’t his first time on the show. Rather, the actor had appeared in a few episodes of the popular daytime soap opera back in 1993 as his The Young and the Restless character, Brad Carlton. Diamont played that role from 1985 to 1996 and, after a brief hiatus, again from 1998 to 2009.

More recently, that circle has been complete, with Diamont popping up on The Young and the Restless as Bill Spencer Jr. too. In 2021, the actor brought his The Bold and the Beautiful character over to its sister show for a single episode. But before all of that, Diamont briefly appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1985, making first contact with the medium of daytime soaps.

Don Diamont explained the significance of Bill’s sword necklace

Bill Spencer Jr. has a tendency to take command of whatever room he enters. And that dominance has often been demonstrated in his striking sword necklace. But the character hadn’t worn it much recently. So fans took note when it suddenly re-emerged. Now Diamont sets the record straight about what exactly the sword necklace is supposed to mean.

“[The sword necklace] is an extension of who he is. ‘Take no prisoners and win at all costs,’” Diamont told TV Insider. “The sword necklace took on a negative connotation at times as it has represented the worst of him. Maybe it does? The very thing that can create tremendous success in one area of your life can be your downfall in another. It represents winning at all costs.”

Don Diamont signed a new contract on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

With more than a decade on The Bold and the Beautiful, fans might wonder how much longer Diamont intends to stick around. After all, soap operas are constantly shifting gears, downplaying some stories and characters in a never-ending effort to keep the show fresh. Will Diamont – and, by extension, Bill Spencer Jr. – be gradually phasing out of the show?

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as if Diamont is going anywhere for a while. The actor just recently signed a new contract with The Bold and the Beautiful. Although no details have been made public, fans can probably rest easy that Bill Spencer will be a major player for the foreseeable future.