‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Don Diamont and Scott Clifton Signed New Contracts

The Bold and the Beautiful has been keeping audiences coming back for more since 1987. The show is a spinoff of The Young and the Restless, and both shows are among the only remaining daytime soap operas still on television. Now two key actors on The Bold and the Beautiful, Don Diamont and Scott Clifton, have reportedly renewed their contracts on the show.

Don Diamont and Scott Clifton joined ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ around the same time

(L-R) Actors Don Diamont and Scott Clifton attend the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards CBS After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. | Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Prior to joining The Bold and the Beautiful, Diamont played Brad Carlton on The Young and the Restless. He appeared on the show from 1985 to 1996 and then, after a brief hiatus, 1998 until 2009. Diamont even popped up as Brad Carlton on The Bold and the Beautiful for a few episodes in 1993. Then when he left The Young and the Restless, the character of Bill Spencer Jr. was created for him on The Bold and the Beautiful. He’s been on the show since 2009.

Just a year later, Clifton joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 2010 as Liam Spencer, Bill Jr.’s son with Kelly Hopkins. Prior to his role on that show, he played Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital from 2003 to 2007 and Schuyler Joplin on One Life to Live from 2009 to 2010. He has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his role as Liam Spencer since he’s been on the show.

Don Diamont and Scott Clifton will remain on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

According to a report by Soaps in Depth (via Soaps.com), both Diamont and Clifton will remain in the roles of Bill and Liam, respectively. The two stars reportedly signed new contracts with The Bold and the Beautiful, though the details are unknown. Most likely, this means they each at least have a few more years to play the fan-favorite characters.

Diamont still has a long way to go on The Bold and the Beautiful to match his time on The Young and the Restless, however. The actor spent more than 20 years on the latter show. Thus far, he’s appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful for roughly 14 years. Meanwhile, the show marks Clifton’s longest tenure on daytime soap operas by a significant margin.

What are Don Diamont and Scott Clifton’s net worths?

During their time on the show, Diamont and Clifton became integral parts of The Bold and the Beautiful. So it stands to reason the show would want to keep the actors happy and on the payroll. But how do their respective net worths compare? Here’s what we know.

Thanks in large part to his daytime soap work, Diamont reportedly carries a $4 million net worth. Meanwhile, Clifton roughly matches that total with a $4 million net worth of his own. Certainly, the two actors will only see their net worths continue to rise following their new contracts.