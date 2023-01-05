‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: How Does Don Diamont Feel About Bill and Sheila’s Romance

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is everyone’s favorite bad boy on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Spencer Publications CEO has pulled many crazy stunts. But his latest incident has left everyone stunned.

Bill Spencer teams up with Sheila Carter on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Dollar Bill has been going through a tough time recently. The CEO has been lonely since his split from his ex-wife, Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He attempted to reconcile with her multiple times but was rejected.

After Katie turned him down, Bill set his sights on his other ex-wife, Katie’s sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Bill didn’t have any luck with Brooke either. With the Logan sisters turning him down, Bill set out to find a new woman.

He found love with an unexpected person, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). After Sheila busted in on Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), she revealed that she and Bill were together.

Don Diamont was shocked about Bill Spencer and Sheila Carter’s romance

Bill’s romance with Sheila was a shocking The Bold and the Beautiful twist. The devilish duo left Steffy and Finn stunned and the fans. But nobody was more shocked by the twist than Diamont.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actor revealed his reaction to learning about his character’s new romance. “I had to fully invest and commit to it, and wrapping my head around that took some work.” Although it took time to get accustomed to the storyline, Diamont admits he’s having fun. “I’m really proud of what’s ahead, mostly because it is a very different path for Bill.”

As for the fallout from Bill and Sheila’s affair, Diamont teases fans will be seeing more of Bill’s dark side. “This is worse than the guy who came on the scene almost 14 years ago. He can be a pretty bad guy, and things are spiraling out of control.”

What’s next for the couple on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Bill and Sheila’s partnership took another unexpected twist when he turned her in to the police. This is part of the duo’s master plan, but circumstances could have Bill turning his back on Sheila. Katie will be proud of Bill for capturing Sheila and view him as a hero.

Katie’s praise will give Bill hope that they can reunite. However, Katie will put the kibosh on that. With Bill being rejected again, this will send him spiraling further out of control. A lonely Bill will turn to Sheila to cure his broken heart.

But Bill may have competition. Sheila’s former lover/accomplice, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), returns to visit the jailbird. Although Deacon knows it’s wrong to associate with Sheila, he can’t resist.

Bill and Deacon have fought in the past over Brooke. This time the two men will be feuding over Sheila. Will Bill win this battle? Or will Sheila dump him for Deacon?