‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Everything to Know About RJ Forrester

RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) is a legacy character on The Bold and the Beautiful. He’s a member of the Logan and Forrester families, whose life has been drama-filled before his birth. The prodigal son is set to return soon, and here’s a glimpse into RJ’s history.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Who is RJ Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

RJ is the son of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). According to Fandom.com, RJ’s date of birth is June 22, 2004. Before he was born, RJ was at the center of paternity drama. Initial tests concluded that Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) was his father, but later it was confirmed Ridge was the dad.

As a young child, RJ endured seeing his parents break up and reconcile multiple times. Like many soap opera kids, he was sent to boarding school, but returned home. In 2016, a teenage RJ returns and tries to reunite his parents. However, he’s heartbroken when his mother marries Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Yay!!! RJ is back! https://t.co/IxHFGopda5 — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) March 8, 2023

RJ finds love when he meets Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck), yet Brooke is concerned about the relationship. RJ and Coco get into a car accident while texting. The two escaped with minor injuries, but received a lecture from Brooke.

RJ got his wish about his parents reuniting when Brooke and Ridge married in 2018. Shortly after the ceremony, RJ disappeared and it was later mentioned he returned to boarding school. But after a five-year absence he’s ready to return.

Joshua Hoffman has been cast as the new RJ Forrester

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful characters, RJ has been recast several times. He was last played by Anthony Turpel from 2016 to 2018. When the producers decided to bring RJ back they chose a different actor.

According to Deadline.com, Joshua Hoffman has been cast as the new RJ. Hoffman’s previous credits include the Showtime series Shameless, Criminal Minds, and Code Black. Hoffman’s debut as RJ airs on April 21, 2023, and there will be plenty of drama awaiting the young Forrester’s return.

What’s in store for his ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ return?

RJ’s return to The Bold and the Beautiful is a shock, and it’s sparked curiosity about what’s in store for the youngster. Naturally, RJ is bound to be involved in his parents’ latest drama. With Brooke and Ridge separated again, RJ will play matchmaker to get his parents to reunite.

But RJ’s efforts might spark a sibling rivalry with Thomas and Steffy Forrester (Matthew Atkinson and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The trio will clash over who is the best woman for Ridge. RJ might pull a trick out of his siblings’ playbook and use scheming to reunite Bridge.

Aside from his parents, the big question is, who will be RJ’s new love interest? The only possibility is Paris Buckingham (Diamond White), who is dating his cousin Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz). The writers could have an RJ, Paris, and Zende love triangle.

Or they could bring in a new love interest and start a new generation of characters.