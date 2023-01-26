‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Don’t Like Carter and Katie Together

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) are a new couple on The Bold and the Beautiful. A romance between the two has been teased for some time. Now that they’ve taken their friendship to the next level, fans are turning against the couple.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Heather Tom and Lawrence Saint-Victor I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Heartbroken Carter Walton finds love with Katie Logan on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Carter is one of the most handsome men on The Bold and the Beautiful. Yet, he’s had nothing but bad luck when it comes to love. He’s had broken engagements with Maya Avant (Karla Mosley), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White).

Carter thought he finally found happiness with his true love Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). After her divorce from Eric Forrester (John McCook), Quinn and Carter blissfully reunited. However, their reunion was brief. After a disagreement over marriage and children, Quinn fled town after breaking up with Carter.

Something is definitely beginning to spark between Katie and Carter! ? Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Nmx7jBXbHQ pic.twitter.com/ju6zf9vLnB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 21, 2022

Although Carter hoped Quinn would return, he soon realized she was gone for good. He received comfort from his friend Katie, who knows what it’s like to be heartbroken. Since her divorce from Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Katie has been single, afraid to take a chance on love.

As Carter and Katie reminisced about their exes, the two began a flirtatious relationship, which ended with several passionate kisses.

Some fans aren’t supportive of a Carter Walton and Katie Logan pairing

The Bold and the Beautiful characters don’t stay single long. After a breakup, they quickly move on to their next love interest. Carter’s heartbreak over Quinn lasted less than five minutes before he got flirty with Katie.

Carter and Katie are on track to become the show’s next super couple; however, some fans aren’t supportive of romance. On a Twitter thread, viewers expressed their dislike of the pairing.

“Katie is basically Carter’s rebound; this won’t end well,” declared one user.

“Two wet matches being struck together has more spark than these two!” another commenter replied.

“Carter and Katie are about as interesting as Hope and Liam,” another viewer wrote.

“No offense to the actors, but I feel less than nothing with these two. Quinn left him like 5 minutes ago, and he was all sad for about that long. Now Katie comes in acting rather desperate, and they’re all over each other. Just not feeling it!” another fan declared.

What’s next for the couple on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Carter and Katie are still in the beginning stages of their relationship. They enjoy being fun and flirty, but like many of The Bold and the Beautiful couples, drama is coming. One issue they’ll face is their plans for the future.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Carter share a flirty exchange. pic.twitter.com/mvrTaRWzsF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 18, 2022

Carter wanted to get married and have a family, something Quinn couldn’t give him. Katie’s already been down that road before, and she may not be ready for it again. If so, Carter may have a similar situation as he did with Quinn.

Another factor is Katie’s ex-husband Bill. She’s become concerned about Bill now that he’s dating Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). As Katie works to free Bill from Sheila, her unresolved feelings for him may surface. Katie might realize she loves Bill and wants to be with him.

Will Carter and Katie be in it for the long haul? Or are both headed for more heartache?