‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Is Kimberlin Brown Leaving?

Throughout her many years of jeopardizing the lives of the innocent and terrorizing everyone around her on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has experienced many brushes with death. Her most recent was a nasty tumble off of a second-story balcony after a tussle with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). With Sheila’s life hanging in the balance, many fans are wondering if Kimberlin Brown will be leaving the soap. Here’s the full scoop.

A look at Sheila Carter’s most recent brush with death

Over the last several months, Bill had been confessing his love to Sheila. However, Sheila soon discovered that Bill’s love was all an act. In reality, Bill had only been pretending to be in a relationship with Sheila in the hopes that she would confess some of her past crimes to him. When Sheila finds out about Bill’s plan, the pair get into a verbal sparring match at the Spencer mansion, which ultimately leads to Sheila falling from the balcony.

Somehow, Sheila was able to get up from her fall. While she took off on foot, Bill quickly caught up to her and cornered her in an alley. After cornering Sheila, Bill began taunting her, telling her that she will be spending her remaining days behind bars. During this confrontation and exchange of words, Sheila clutches her chest and falls to the ground as she begins to experience a heart attack. With Sheila’s life hanging in the balance on the most recent B&B episodes, this has left many fans wondering if Sheila Carter will soon be dead.

If Sheila Carter’s dead, is Kimberlin Brown leaving?

Kimberlin Brown has been portraying Sheila Carter for years now on both B&B and The Young and the Restless. According to Fandom, Brown began her first stint as Sheila Carter on Y&R in 1990. Brown continuously portrayed Carter on the two soaps from 1990 to 1998. She took a short break before returning to the role and portraying the character from 2002 to 2006.

After over a decade hiatus, Brown reprised her role as Sheila for a brief stint from 2017 to 2018. Once again, Brown returned to the soap in 2021 to continue her portrayal of the supervillain. With Sheila Carter continuously running from the law and faking her own death, fans are wondering if Brown will be leaving the soap once again. According to Soap Dirt, Brown has signed a long-term contract with CBS Daytime. However, the contract also has an exit clause where her contract can be terminated and her character can be written off the canvas after every 3 to 6-month review period.

Is Kimberlin Brown done being Sheila Carter?

With the termination clause in her long-term contract, whether Brown continues on the B&B for the foreseeable future is truly up in the air. However, after three decades of portraying the supervillain, Brown will never truly be done with Sheila Carter. Brown has devoted too much of her life and career to the character to write her off for good.

Even if Sheila is written off the canvas on B&B over the next few months, there’s always a chance that the character will find her way back to Genoa City to terrorize Lauren Fenmore, Phyllis Summers, and the rest of The Young and the Restless characters. With Sheila and Phyllis’s mutual granddaughter, Lucy Romalotti, back on Y&R, it would be interesting to see Sheila try to form a relationship with Lucy. While nothing is set in stone, it doesn’t seem like Kimberlin Brown is ready to tell Sheila Carter goodbye quite yet. Only time will tell what’s next for Sheila Carter.