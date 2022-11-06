‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: A Look at Sheila Carter’s Kids

The Bold and the Beautiful villain Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is considered one of the worst mothers. Since her return in August 2021, Sheila’s destroyed her son John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novaln) life. While her main priority is Finn, Sheila has four other kids she’s neglecting.

Mary Warick and Diana Marone are Sheila Carter’s daughters from ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Shelia’s motherhood journey began in June 1997 when she gave birth to Mary Warwick (Courtnee Draper). Mary’s father is Sheila’s ex-husband James Warwick (Ian Buchanan). Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful children, Mary’s life was chaotic.

In 1998, Sheila shot Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and kidnapped Mary from the Forrester mansion. After a four-year absence, a teenage Mary returned in 2002, now going by Erica Lovejoy. Sheila soon joined Mary in Los Angeles and plotted to help her daughter win Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) affections. However, Sheila’s scheme was busted, and she was later arrested for shooting Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

During their last scene together, Mary cut ties with Sheila as she was carted to prison. The last mention of Mary came in 2017. Sheila and Mary appeared to be on speaking terms after Sheila blackmailed James with a dirty little secret.

Mary isn’t the only daughter Sheila has; in 2003, she surprised her former lover Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo) with their child Diana. The revelation came when Sheila was holding Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) hostage in a foundry. During the melee, Sheila takes off with Diana, and the baby girl hasn’t been seen or mentioned.

Daisy and Ryder Carter are her kids from ‘The Young and the Restless’

Aside from The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila is also a main staple on The Young and the Restless. Sheila’s 30-year run as a villain began in Genoa City, and a few of her family members made appearances. In 2009, her twins Daisy and Ryder Carter (Yvonne Zima and Wilson Bethel) came to town. The twins’ father is Tom Fisher (Roscoe Born), also Kevin Fisher’s dad (Greg Rikaart).

Daisy and Ryder proved they inherited their mother’s genes when they plotted revenge against Sheila’s longtime nemesis Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman). With help from their aunt Sarah Smythe (Bregman), the twins put their plan into motion. However, their plan is foiled when Kevin and Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) rescue a kidnapped Lauren.

While Ryder eventually leaves town, Daisy stays, creating trouble for Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei). Daisy drugs and sleeps with him and later gives birth to his daughter Lucy. Daisy later loses custody of Lucy to Daniel.

Daisy’s last appearance came Sept. 2012, when a woman claiming to be Sheila checked her out of Fairview. However, video footage and documents failed to prove whether Sheila was the woman.

Will any of Sheila Carter’s kids return to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Sheila’s primary focus is on Finn, but could any of her other kids come to The Bold and the Beautiful? In the Nov. 1 episode, the writers hinted at the possibility. During a conversation with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) said he missed out on having siblings. It’s long overdue that Finn met his siblings, so which of Sheila’s kids will return?

Of all the kids, Mary or Diana would be the best choices for a return. Mary’s always had a strained relationship with Sheila, so it’d be interesting to see her reaction to Sheila’s “death.” Although her mother was a bad person, Mary could feel remorse at knowing she’ll never see Sheila again. Mary and Finn could lean on each other as they reflect on Sheila’s crimes and their grief.

Diana is one character who should make a return. It’d be exciting to see Diana grown up and become a mini version of Sheila. Upon her return, Daina could make life hell for Finn, Steffy, and Ridge for hurting her mother. Also, it could be revealed that Diana’s been secretly helping Sheila by providing financial assistance.