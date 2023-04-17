‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Unpopular Opinion: A Hope and Thomas Affair is Just What the Show Needs

Fan favorite The Bold and the Beautiful characters Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since their teen years. The duo shares a son and even exchanged vows in 2019 before abruptly divorcing the same year.

While Hope is currently married to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), an affair storyline may be on the horizon for Hope and Thomas. Here’s a look at why a Hope and Thomas affair might just be the perfect storyline for the soap.

Hope and Thomas have been getting cozy at Forrester Creations

Liam is laying down the law! ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/J4r7j3NhZB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 2, 2023

After engaging in a heated custody battle over their son Douglas, Hope and Thomas have shared some heated exchanges. However, choice words are not the only thing heating up between these two exes.

Since Douglas has decided to live permanently with his mom, Hope, and his stepdad, Liam, Thomas has seemingly come to terms with the new custody arrangement. Having the custody battle officially settled has also allowed Thomas and Hope to become more cordial with one another overall.

Annika Noelle as Hope Spencer and Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | CBS Photo Archive/Contributor

The duo has even started working together again at Forrester Creations. With Hope’s clothing line recently taking a hit, Thomas was more than willing to help drum up some new designs for Hope. However, this newfound business relationship between Hope and Thomas isn’t sitting right with Hope’s husband, Liam.

In a recent B&B episode, Thomas and Hope found themselves in an entanglement on one of the couches at Forrester Creations after Hope took a tumble off a riser. This predictable trope no doubt had many B&B fans giving a good side-eye to their television screens.

However, no one was giving a bigger side-eye than Liam when he walked into Hope’s Forrester Creations office to see his wife and Thomas in a cozy embrace on the sofa.

A Thomas and Hope pairing could at a little spice to ‘B&B’

A Thomas and Hope pairing is certainly predictable. But it could give B&B a nice, new, spicy storyline to play with. It’s definitely an unpopular opinion, especially among Hope and Liam stans. But a Thomas and Hope affair might be just what the soap needs right now.

With the major storyline on B&B focusing on Ridge Forrester and Bill Spencer bringing down Sheila Carter for her crimes, there hasn’t been that much spice on B&B as of late. A storyline with a Thomas and Hope affair or even a Thomas/Hope/Liam love triangle would shine a light on the younger cast of characters on the show.

Is it time for a Hope and Thomas reunion?

Thomas and Hope were briefly married in 2019. While Hope has been married to Liam since 2020, Thomas has remained single for the last several years. While stepping out on her marriage would not shine Hope in the best light, it’s not like Liam has remained faithful to Hope throughout the years. There has been a lot of back. Love triangles, squares, pentagons, hexagons, and more have become the norm among these couples.

For example, Liam and Hope have been married for three years now. However, according to Fandom, Hope was married to Liam’s half-brother, Wyatt Spencer, from 2014 to 2015.

Likewise, prior to his most recent marriage to Hope, Liam was married to Thomas’s sister, Steffy Forrester. That’s not even the half of it, though. Hope and Liam share one child, a daughter named Beth Spencer. Hope also shares her son Douglas Forrester with Thomas, and Liam shares a daughter with Steffy named Kelly Forrester.

There’s no denying that the family trees of B&B characters are more complicated than most. However, it’s this insanity that keeps viewers coming back for more. That being said, a Thomas and Hope affair could bring some much-needed excitement to the storylines on the show and provide fans with the drama that they’re after.