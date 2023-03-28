‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Will Sheila Carter Die?

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is a famous The Bold and the Beautiful villain. Since she arrived in 1992, she’s been terrorizing the Forrester family. Since her 2021 return, many feel she’s overstayed her welcome. Sheila’s reign of terror could be permanently ending soon.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown I Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Sheila Carter and Bill Spencer’s romance turns deadly on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Sheila has committed many crimes throughout her 30 years with the show. Her list includes kidnapping, murder, and shooting her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Sheila was facing prison time for shooting Finn and Steffy, but she caught a lucky break.

Her new beau Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), helped gain her freedom by blackmailing Steffy. Bill and Sheila’s romance repulsed everyone, including his family. While Sheila relishes her new luxurious lifestyle, Bill plots against his girlfriend.

Bill has teamed with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and the FBI to take down Sheila. Poor Sheila doesn’t know about her fiancé’s betrayal, but that will change. A video preview for The Bold and the Beautiful reveals that Sheila learns of Bill’s deception. As expected, she’s angry and attacks Bill, but Sheila falls off the balcony during their scuffle.

Sheila’s not going down without a fight! ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/CvFFxKWd2J — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 26, 2023

Will Sheila Carter die?

Sheila’s reign of terror was bound to end, but could she be leaving in a body bag? Based on the preview, things don’t look good for Sheila. One would think The Bold and the Beautiful wouldn’t kill off one of their most popular villains, but stranger things have happened.

The writers are notorious for unexpectedly killing off characters. Who could forget Aly Forrester’s (Ashlyn Pearce) untimely death? Or Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes) returning from the dead only to die a few months later.

Sheila has managed to survive every challenge thrown at her, but will a fall from the balcony be her undoing?

Is this the end for ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ villain?

Although Sheila is an exciting character, her return has run its course. The writers have had trouble finding unique ways to keep her around. Her romance with Bill was a slop, which led to the sudden rewrite.

The outcome of the Sheila storyline was going to lead to tragedy. What better twist than having Sheila become her own victim?

30 years of Sheila Carter = 30 years of fun! ? Join us in celebrating the fabulous @KimberlinBrown by telling us your favorite Sheila moment. ? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vmMqbFOkmB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 25, 2022

Killing off Sheila would be a massive, jaw-dropping moment. The Forresters, Logans, and Spencers will be relieved that Sheila is dead and can’t hurt them. However, nothing can keep Miss Carter down, and she has a way of returning from the grave.

There are two ways if the show wanted to keep Sheila alive but write her exit. The first is having Sheila survive the fall and then go on the lam. Another way is to have Sheila put in a coma, leaving the door open for a potential return later.

Although things look grim, nothing can keep Sheila down for long.