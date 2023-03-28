Why ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Actor Matthew Atkinson Doesn’t Use His Real 1st Name

Not everyone goes by their given name. As it turns out, one of our favorite soap opera stars isn’t exactly who fans may have thought. Here is why The Bold and the Beautiful actor Matthew Atkinson doesn’t use his real first name.

Matthew Atkinson of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ has gone by a different name since he was a kid

Most people have definitely thought of what they would change their name to if given the chance. Atkinson, who portrays Thomas Forrester on the soap opera, is no exception. Like his character on The Bold and the Beautiful, the actor wouldn’t be opposed to the name Thomas, which he describes as a “great name.”

However, this won’t likely happen anytime soon since the handsome actor has actually been called Matthew since he was a kid.

Why Atkinson doesn’t use his real first name

So, what is Atkinson’s actual first name? According to the actor, “My first name isn’t actually Matthew. It’s John, but I go by Matthew.” The reason is quite simple for those who may be wondering why he doesn’t use his actual first name. According to Soap Opera Digest, everyone started calling him Matthew years ago, and he became so used to it that it stuck.

Atkinson certainly isn’t alone, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood don’t go by their birth names and have taken the opportunity to use stage names for many different reasons. One of the most famous is Marilyn Monroe, who was born Norma Jeane Mortenson.

Brad Pitt’s real name is William Bradley Pitt, and Lady Gaga’s birth certificate reads Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Miley Cyrus’s parents named her Destiny Hope Cyrus since, as a child, she was always called “Smiley,” and the name evolved.

Early in Reese Witherspoon’s career, she decided that using her mother’s maiden name as her first name sounded better than being known as Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon.

More about Atkinson and his career

Matthew Atkinson in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

The fact that he doesn’t use his real first name is not the only interesting fact about the talented actor. According to CBS, he has several acting credits to his name, having made his television debut on the WB/CW drama One Tree Hill. He also appeared on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Drop Dead Diva, and Young & Hungry.

In addition to appearing on The Bold and the Beautiful, Matthew Atkinson is also known for his work on another hit daytime soap, The Young and the Restless. He has known from a young age that the world of acting is where he belongs.

The star also revealed some super fun facts about himself, saying he loves collecting things. Atkinson says, “I like to get a sticker for everywhere I go. I used to get coffee mugs, but then I had too many coffee mugs, and then I got caps, and I had too many caps that I never wear, so I decided to get something small.”

He also revealed that he enjoys rock climbing inside the gym and would love to learn the actual skill.

It looks like Atkinson — whether going by the name Matthew or anything else — has many talents.