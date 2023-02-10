‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Thomas Has a Romance Storyline in the Works

Things have been pretty quiet for Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful lately. After he was busted telling an enormous lie that ended his father’s marriage to Brooke (and almost got him remarried to Taylor), and after the sudden death of his son’s mother a few years ago, it seems as if he has been lying low. But recently, the fans have noticed that Thomas hasn’t had a real love story in quite some time… and they’re ready for that to change.

Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester | Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

But recent plot twists and rumors lead us to believe that the fans’ complaints are being heard. Could love be in the air once again for Thomas soon?

The rocky romance history of Thomas Forrester

As with most soap characters, Thomas hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to love. He married Gaby so she wouldn’t get deported, lied about sleeping with his stepmother, had a toxic relationship with Caroline, and has always had an unhealthy obsession with Hope, just to name a few. He’s also known for being emotionally unstable, which isn’t exactly a recipe for a healthy relationship.

Thomas has managed to lure Hope away from Liam before, but it never lasts. And after all this time, the fans are definitely ready for something different. They’re tired of seeing his character so fixated on Hope, who will never return his feelings. So who will Thomas be paired with next?

The lawyer theory

Without a doubt, Thomas is currently preparing to file a massive lawsuit against Forrester Creations for his termination. And if he wants any chance at winning, he’ll have to hire a very powerful, very successful attorney. This, of course, sets the scene for the arrival of a new character.

If Thomas hires a cunning lady lawyer, he could end up falling for her (and vice versa) during or after his case. This would give the character a chance at a fresh start with someone he doesn’t have a past with, which could make for some exciting (and romantic) episodes.

Blast from the past?

Of course, there were a few women who left town whom Thomas may have had some unfinished business with. If the writers decide to bring back one of his exes, there could also be a great story there.

At one time, Zoe was extremely smitten with Thomas. And while Thomas was, unfortunately, using her to make Hope jealous, it ended up backfiring. Hope exposed Thomas to Zoe, who was devastated. Zoe then struck up a romance with Carter, but that ended after she learned he’d slept with Quinn.

If Zoe returned to town, she’d probably be willing to forgive Thomas if his apology was heartfelt. Perhaps we’d even see Hope wrestle with some unexpected jealousy if Thomas and Zoe were truly happy together and Thomas moved on from her at last.

There’s no telling what’s in store next for Thomas Forrester. But it would be nice to see him have a long-term relationship instead of constantly playing the role of the antagonist.