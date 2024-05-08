Does Taylor Swift drink more now that she's dating Travis Kelce? Here's what a former NFL wife and actor said about the couple's alcohol habits.

Jana Kramer is known for acting in One Tree Hill, and she also married Washington Redskins tight end Mike Caussin in 2015. The couple didn’t last, but Kramer’s legacy as an actor and former NFL wife was cemented. Now, she talks about celebrities on her podcast and recently commented on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Here’s what Kramer said about Swift “drinking more” now that she’s in a serious relationship with Kelce.

Former NFL wife Jana Kramer said Taylor Swift is ‘drinking more’ now that she’s with Travis Kelce

Former NFL wife Jana Kramer discussed Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship on her podcast, Whine Down. Kramer said that Kelce reminded her of her ex, and she didn’t love Kelce and Swift’s public relationship.

“It just feels a little corny, cheesy, like, loving the attention from him,” Kramer said. “It just feels like he’s just loving the attention. … I also am the person who watched her run off the stage and hug him at the very beginning a million times. It was the cutest thing ever. I loved it at first, and then, as it went on, honestly, the Super Bowl thing kind of rubbed me the wrong way, the aggression there.”

Kramer added that she “heard things” she didn’t love about Kelce and Swift. She also commented on the couple’s drinking habits.

“To me, he’s always drunk,” she continued. “Every time I’ve ever seen a video, he’s always drunk. I hope that she doesn’t go on that … I see her drinking more now. Because the company you keep, right?”

Kramer added that she “loves” Swift and Swift’s music, but The Tortured Poets Department put her to “sleep.”

“I don’t know that I trust any woman super in love,” the NFL ex-wife continued.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce allegedly doesn’t know Jana Kramer and thinks she’s a clout chaser

Jana Kramer had a lot of opinions about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. But sources told TMZ that Kelce has no idea who Kramer is and feels taken aback by her comments. Sources also claimed that Kelce thinks Kramer is looking for clout with her high-profile negative commentary.

While Kelce claims he isn’t chasing fame with Swift by his side, there’s no doubt that their romance has given him more public attention than ever. And he’s now heading into the acting world. He was recently cast for Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie series. Niecy Nash made the announcement by including Kelce in a clip posted to Instagram.

“Guys, guess who I’m working with on Grotesquerie?” Nash asked in the video while panning to Kelce.

“Stepping into new territory with Niecy!” Kelce said with a laugh.

Taylor Swift gave up alcohol to prep for the Eras Tour

Jana Kramer claimed that Taylor Swift appeared to be drinking more with Travis Kelce. However, Swift had an intense regimen when it came to prepping for her Eras Tour.

“Every day, I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” she told Time. “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs. Then, I had three months of dance training because I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans and not lose my train of thought.”

As for drinking alcohol, she gave it up completely. “Doing that show with a hangover,” she said, “I don’t want to know that world.”

The Eras Tour continues well into 2024, making it hard to believe Swift drinks a lot when out with Kelce.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.