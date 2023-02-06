‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope and Thomas’ Custody Battle – Round 3

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) can’t get rid of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) on The Bold and the Beautiful. Thomas has been trouble for Hope ever since his return in 2019. The bad boy designer will cause more drama when he sues for custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle I Leon Bennett/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Thomas Forrester sues Hope Logan for custody

Thomas is always going to be a massive part of Hope’s life. Although they’re not a couple, they share custody of Douglas. As Douglas’ stepmother, Hope’s bonded with the boy and wants what’s best for him.

Last year, Hope was uneasy with Douglas living with Thomas at the Forrester mansion. To her surprise, Douglas loved being there, and Thomas showed he stepped up as a father. However, Thomas’ CPS scheme against Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was exposed, Douglas was returned to Hope.

But Douglas’ living situation might change again. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Thomas sues Hope for custody of Douglas.

A custody battle is brewing on #BoldandBeautiful! ? B&B is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/1hsQSLIsNX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 5, 2023

The odds are stacked against Thomas Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Thomas’ bid for custody comes at a bad time because he’s jobless after being fired from Forrester Creations. After Thomas’ plea to return to work is rejected, he hits Hope where it hurts. However, Thomas’ quest to reunite his son may not be easy.

Everyone, including Thomas’ sister Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), will be on Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) side. Thomas’ unsavory past, including the CPS scheme, will be used against him. Hope and Liam have a lot of leverage to take down Thomas.

However, Thomas also has information to use against the couple. He could bring up Liam running over Vinny Walker (Joe LoCicero) and trying to cover it up. Also, there’s Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). The judge may worry about Douglas’ safety with his grandpa involved with a notorious criminal.

Hope Logan is stunned by the outcome

The Bold and the Beautiful loves rehashing the custody drama between Hope and Thomas. However, it’s become tiring because the outcome is predictable, with Hope winning. But the writers may throw a surprise twist in the mix.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoielrs reveal Douglas decides the outcome. Hoe and Liam sem confident that Douglas will choose to live with them. However, the boy may shock the couple.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope, Thomas, and Douglas spend time together as a family. pic.twitter.com/X5uTTIvFDe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 23, 2021

Douglas loves his dad and enjoyed living at the Forrester mansion. While Hope thinks Douglas is better off at the cabin with her; the boy may not be happy there. Douglas isn’t a fan of Liam as evident when Liam recently picked him up from Steffy’s house. While Douglas loves Hope, he doesn’t want Liam taking over as his new dad.

Will Douglas go back to living with his dad? Or could he request to live with his aunt Steffy and uncle Finn (Tanner Novlan)?

The custody hearing will have an unexpected outcome, one that will shock and upset Hope.