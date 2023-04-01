‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Liam Spencer Actor Scott Clifton Reveals His Trick for Crying on Cue

Scott Clifton is one of the leading men from The Bold and the Beautiful. Since 2010, the actors has portrayed everyone’s favorite waffler Liam Spencer. Clifton’s performances on the soap opera has earned him three Daytime Emmys. When it comes time for an emotional scene, Clifton has an unique way for crying on cue.

Scott Clifton plays Liam Spencer on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Clifton made his The Bold and the Beautiful debut as Liam in July 2010. The character is the long-lost son of business tycoon Bill Spencer, Jr. (Don Diamont). Liam develops a close relationship with his dad and begins working at Spencer Publications.

But it’s Liam’s love life that is the focus of the show. His love triangle with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has hogged up screen time for the 12 years. Liam’s constant waffling between the two women made him a jerk in many fans’ eyes. When he settles down with one woman, he quickly jumps to the other whenever trouble arises in his marriage.

Liam’s been married to both women and has daughters with them. The famous triangle came to an end in 2021 when Steffy moved on with John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), and Liam married Hope.

Scott Clifton reveals his trick for crying on cue

Like many characters, Liam’s went through many dramatic moments. Most of them consist of his breakups with Hope or Steffy; and confessing his infidelity. He also experienced tragedy when Steffy miscarried their first child, and Hope thought Beth Spencer (Jordyn Lynn Ariza) died during childbirth. Then who could forget when Liam faced prison time for running over Vinnie Walker (Joe LoCicero).

There have been many emotional moments for Liam, which called for Clifton to put on the waterworks. In an interview with Angela Bishop on The Bold and the Beautiful‘s YouTube channel, Clifton revealed his secret for crying on cue.

“If I have an emotional scene, I start yawning. I make myself yawn and I keep yawning, keep yawning. And there’s something about that that tricks my body…it simulates vulnerability for me. So my body starts to get emotional before my brain, and then my brain realizes what’s happening and sort of catches on. They sort of synergize. It’s just a trick. It’s a little trick that I use.”

What’s happening with Liam Spencer on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Clifton’s character Liam continues to be at the forefront of The Bold and the Beautiful. Liam and Hope’s marriage is again in trouble because of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Thomas has been causing drama for the couple for the past four years.

While Liam would love nothing more than to be rid of Thomas, he’s again inserted himself into Hope’s life. Hope decided to rehire Thomas to help with her fashion line, against Liam’s wishes. Given Thomas’ obsession with Hope and his past manipulations, Liam has a right to be worried. However, Thomas has won everyone over with his promise of change and apologies.

As Hope grows closer to Thomas, it creates distance between her and Liam. The Spencer heir won’t like Hope and Thomas’ bond, and put his foot down. Yet, Hope will continue to disobey her husband’s demand. With Hope not listening to reason, Liam will walk out, and could find himself in another woman’s bed.